Uhuru's plan to address jitters in his Central Kenya backyard

A separate tour planned for Nyeri county last week also was put on hold to allow full implementation of the recommendations to quell the growing disaffection.

The President was expected in Kanini Kega's Kieni Constituency on Friday to preside over the launch of Huduma Mashinani and disbursements from Uwezo Fund to youth and women's groups.

“We got communication the visit had been postponed to a later date,” Kieni legislator Kanini Kega said.

Yesterday, an elected MP from Murang'a county who declined to be named for fear of reprisals confirmed that Central region is no longer at ease.

"It is true we have had issues so bad that any trip by the President may be overshadowed. This is a serious situation that must be addressed," he said.

He went on, "We have told the President that our people are unhappy and must be listened to. I am happy he has heeded this call and we are seeing some actions. Issues we have agreed on will be rolled out soon."

Critics say the President no longer enjoys the massive support he had when he rode to power in 2013. Today the region's leaders accuse his administration of abandoning them.

Politicians murmur that the President has neglected key sectors that formed the backbone of the vote-rich region.

For instance, politicians argue that since Uhuru took office in 2013, his home turf has not benefited from massive infrastructure projects or incentives to spur economic growth.

Business tycoons from Murang'a, Kiambu and Nyeri counties have also accused the Jubilee administration of punitive and restrictive policies that have hampered their growth.

Uhuru's critics say his regime has stifled the hitherto flourishing business enterprises run by members of his Kikuyu community.

For instance, the coffee and tea economic sectors are dead and some farmers threatening to uproot the crops.

Further, the tough anti-counterfeit policies targeting imports hits hard small-scale traders from the region, especially in the second-hand clothes and spare parts industry.

The growing disaffection forced Uhuru to issue three crucial policy directives aimed at arresting the situation.

During an impromptu tour of the Embakasi Inland container depot on May 27, the President ordered the release of billions of shillings of goods that had been confiscated.

"Traders have been lamenting that their businesses are suffering because of the delays here at the depot. We have agreed that all containers that have not been cleared be released within three weeks so traders can continue their businesses,” Uhuru announced.

He added, "All consolidators now have to be vetted and gazetted by KRA… Those trying to use shortcuts let them be kicked aside and let us have diligent people doing business."