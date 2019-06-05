Uhuru's plan to address jitters in his Central Kenya backyard

•NIS briefed Uhuru on the growing hostility and resentment, advised him to postpone.
• Uhuru and Raila were to tour Mt Kenya region early last month/
President Uhuru Kenyatta has shifted his focus to pacifying his Central Kenya backyard following rising disquiet among supporters who feel abandoned.
Therefore, on NIS advice, he postponed his Mt Kenya tour planned for early last month with ODM boss Raila Odinga. Their joint debut tour was intended to popularise their handshake on March 9. 2018.
Multiple sources told the Star that two weeks ago, the National Intelligence Service briefed the President on growing disenchantment in the region that voted for him overwhelmingly in the last two elections.
The intelligence briefs urged the President not to tour before addressing concerns of residents unhappy with his administration.
The highly classified intelligence reports are said to have informed Uhuru's decision to put off the visit with his newfound political soulmate Raila Odinga.
Fearing pockets of hostility, the President and his handlers put off the tour to allow for consultations to understand the sudden change from affection to antipathy.
The President is said to have ordered Interior PS Karanja Kibicho to lead a form a team of government officials, a few businessmen and politicians from the region to devise a strategy to turn the tide in his favour.
The Kibicho team, including Starehe MP Charles Njagua, advised the President on a multi-pronged strategy, including addressing trade concerns.
Yesterday, Njagua declined to address his role on the team but said he approached the president over the problems of small traders in Nairobi.
"On several occasions, I approached the Office of the President but I would be referred to various ministries. When I got there we would discuss with the Cabinet Secretaries concerned. Eventually, they told me some decisions required the intervention by the President," he said.
A separate tour planned for Nyeri county last week also was put on hold to allow full implementation of the recommendations to quell the growing disaffection.
The President was expected in Kanini Kega's Kieni Constituency on Friday to preside over the launch of Huduma Mashinani and disbursements from Uwezo Fund to youth and women's groups.
“We got communication the visit had been postponed to a later date,” Kieni legislator Kanini Kega said.
Yesterday, an elected MP from Murang'a county who declined to be named for fear of reprisals confirmed that Central region is no longer at ease.
"It is true we have had issues so bad that any trip by the President may be overshadowed. This is a serious situation that must be addressed," he said.
He went on, "We have told the President that our people are unhappy and must be listened to. I am happy he has heeded this call and we are seeing some actions. Issues we have agreed on will be rolled out soon."
Critics say the President no longer enjoys the massive support he had when he rode to power in 2013. Today the region's leaders accuse his administration of abandoning them.
Politicians murmur that the President has neglected key sectors that formed the backbone of the vote-rich region.
For instance, politicians argue that since Uhuru took office in 2013, his home turf has not benefited from massive infrastructure projects or incentives to spur economic growth.
Business tycoons from Murang'a, Kiambu and Nyeri counties have also accused the Jubilee administration of punitive and restrictive policies that have hampered their growth.
Uhuru's critics say his regime has stifled the hitherto flourishing business enterprises run by members of his Kikuyu community.
For instance, the coffee and tea economic sectors are dead and some farmers threatening to uproot the crops.
Further, the tough anti-counterfeit policies targeting imports hits hard small-scale traders from the region, especially in the second-hand clothes and spare parts industry.
The growing disaffection forced Uhuru to issue three crucial policy directives aimed at arresting the situation.
During an impromptu tour of the Embakasi Inland container depot on May 27, the President ordered the release of billions of shillings of goods that had been confiscated.
"Traders have been lamenting that their businesses are suffering because of the delays here at the depot. We have agreed that all containers that have not been cleared be released within three weeks so traders can continue their businesses,” Uhuru announced.
He added, "All consolidators now have to be vetted and gazetted by KRA… Those trying to use shortcuts let them be kicked aside and let us have diligent people doing business."
The goods seized included electrical appliances, sportswear and motor vehicle spare parts, among others said to have come from East Asia.
The President's visit to the depot was a response to the cries from businessmen over the long wait for clearance despite the SGR's freight services that have revived the depot.
Earlier, more than Sh100 counterfeit goods were seized by the Anti-Counterfeit Authority.
Another 40-foot container of fake circuit breakers imported from China and valued at over Sh10 million was also seized last month.
To further placate his support base, the President ordered KRA and the Kenya Bureau of Standards not to reinspect goods imported to Kenya after their appointed agents have done so in the countries of origin.
"Imported goods, therefore, should not be subjected to additional inspection at the port of entry except for cases legitimately suspected not to conform to the set standards,” Kenyatta said at Madaraka Day celebrations following the uproar from small traders.
At the same time, the President's directive that the government settles all pending bills due to suppliers by the end of June was seen as a major win for businesses that have been grounded due to non-payments.
A survey by the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry shows that the national government, counties and large corporate players owe traders more than Sh310 billion. The government leads at Sh250 billion or 80 per cent.
Late payments, coupled with interest cap law that has reduced lending to traders, have forced some businesses to close, while others are barely surviving.
Exposing the boiling anger, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, the President's own MP, had sponsored an amendment to the procurement law.
He sought to compel the government to pay tenders for women, youth and persons living with disabilities within 30 days.
Yesterday Kuria who has been very vocal in agitating for the payment of the small traders said the businessmen are not rebelling against the Jubilee government but are fighting to be paid.
“I am extremely happy by the President's move. We do not have any rebellion. We just want our issues to be resolved,” he told the Star.
Kuria is now working with the private sector to create a prompt payment centre where suppliers can report non-compliance with the directive.
Kega. who is also the chairman of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, praised the President's directives, saying they will unlock businesses that had been on their deathbed.
“Most SMEs were dying and this was a concern to us as a committee but we thank the President for stepping in at the right time. Enterprises mostly owned by youth were being auctioned,” he said.
Kega added, “I do not think the President's move was for political expediency but rather to address a disaster that was shaping up.”
Ruiru MP Simon Kingara said by government paying its suppliers, businesses would assume their primary role of promoting economic growth.
“There is no doubt most of the youths in this country are enterprising, and through their innovativeness, they have managed to do business with the government. The payment of the pending bills will therefore indirectly help in addressing unemployment,” he said.
Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungw'a said a culture should be cultivated by the government whereby suppliers are paid in time to prevent abnormal inflation of prices of goods and services.
“Some policies had pushed small businesses to the corner. This defeated the purposes of such enterprises as a source of income and employment,” he said. He said the move would relieve pressure and stimulation innovation by youth.
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro urged the government to come up with more pro-business policies.
“Small and medium-sized businesses are a backbone of our economy. Rather than fighting them, we should nurture their growth,” he said.