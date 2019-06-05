Security drill left Governor Kahiga scared cold

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has opened up on a security drill in his office last year that left him badly shaken.

Assorted weapons including guns, bullets and grenades were ‘smuggled’ into the county government office compound in Nyeri town before finding their way into the governor’s office.

The clueless governor was in his office as it happened.

The drill meant to check the state of security in the county offices left his security, senior county officials and county askaris shocked to the core.

It was mounted following reports radicalisation could have been taking place in the county.

Nyeri is a transit town connecting parts of Eastern and North Eastern regions through the Isiolo - Nanyuki – Nyeri – Nairobi route, which is also in the process of being upgraded to a dual carriageway.

The town is therefore exposed and believed to be a possible target or safe haven for terrorists conducting radicalisation due to prevailing peace in the area.

The governor and his officials kept the incident a guarded secret until recently.

Despite shocking the county officials and security, the exercise led to boosting of security in the offices where residents were thoroughly screened by security officers before accessing the offices.

Members of the public including journalists invited for press briefings were not allowed to access the offices with phones or any other form of luggage.

Kahiga made the disclosure during a three-day Nyeri county countering violent extremism consultative meeting held in a hotel in Nyeri town over the weekend.

The meeting was themed, ‘Towards Development of Nyeri County Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism'.

It was attended by security stakeholders and members of the public.

The governor admitted that he was shocked at how the team conducting the drill gained entry into the county government compound to his office carrying the weapons undetected.