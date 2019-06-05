Sonko's one-man show in three-ring circus

Nairobi still lacks substantive officers and, of course, a deputy governor.

You might be forgiven for thinking that flamboyant Governor Mike Sonko, who is known for his escapades and running the city from his Kakamega home, actually prefers running a one-man show.

Everyone is waiting for Sonko's directive on vacancies. The 23 chief officers' contracts expired on May 27; none has been renewed.

Some of them can still be spotted along the corridors of City Hall. They still attend the governor's events.

Last week during Iftar celebrations held at Charter Hall, Sonko said he would unveil his chief officers this week. It hasn't happened.

He had earlier claimed some of the chief officers were serving political interests, forgetting their mandate.

It is expected that the harder-working ones might get new contracts, will others will be sent home.

The County Government Act says the governor can nominate qualified and experienced county chief officers from among persons competitively sourced and recommended by the County Public Service Board.

This means If Sonko is planning to get new chief officers, the board has to recommend the candidates.

The board is not properly constituted, however, having only a chairman and CEO whose contracts expire this month.

Last week, the assembly Labour committee vetted five candidates nominated by Sonko for various board positions.

This week, the committee is expected to table a report on the vetting for the House to either approve or reject the candidates.

However, even after the assembly's approval, the board members will have to wait for the governor's appointment letter for them to be in office.

This means it might take the governor a long time to constitute his administration.

After Sonko picks his candidates, he forwards the names to the speaker for the assembly for vetting.

The chief officers are vetted by the MCAs committees and approved.

Thereafter, just like the board members, they have to get an appointment letter from the governor.

Chief officers, who are like the principal secretaries in the national government, are the key managers of the counties.

They are policy administrators and accounting officers.

The county assembly in May last year vetted and accepted several chief officers, among them Leboo Morintat (Public Service Management), Stephen Mwangi (Lands), Mahat Jimale (Public Health), Frederick Nzioki (Trade) and Justus Kathenge (Urban Planning).

Others were Jairus Musumba (Devolution), Winfred Kathangu (Economic Planning), Pauline Kahiga (Urban Renewal and Housing), Lucia Mulwa (Education), Washington Makodingo (Agriculture) and Mohamed Abdi (Livestock and Fisheries).

Also vetted and accepted were Richard Kavemba (Transport), Fredrick Karanja (Roads), David Makori (Environment), Mohamed Abdirahman (Water), Aaron Kibet (ICT), Peter Makhoka (E-government), Anne Muenda (Disaster Management), Mude Ibrahim (Youths and Sports) and Paul Macharia (Tourism).

Some of the chief officers including Lucia Mulwa, Winfred Kathangu and Pauline Kahiga were promoted to be County Executive Committee Members.

Kahiga is still the acting county secretary, with Leboo being her deputy.