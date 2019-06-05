Case challenging new currency referred to Chief Justice

The deadlock on whether the new currency notes released by CBK should have portraits will be determined by a three-judge bench.

Kenyans are divided as to whether the Central Bank of Kenya should have used the picture founding President Jomo Kenyatta in the new notes launched during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

Activist Okiya Omtatah on Monday challenged the decision to include the Funding Father's portrait on the notes, arguing that it violates Section 231 (4) of the Constitution that bans the portraits of individuals.

“Notes and coins issued by the Central Bank of Kenya may bear images that depict or symbolise Kenya or an aspect of Kenya, but shall not bear the portrait of any individual,” the law says.

In his ruling, Justice Weldon Korir said the case filed by Omtatah raises serious questions of law that should be determined by a three-judge bench.

He said the case was weighty and referred it to Chief Justice David Maraga to empanel a bench.

Omtatah wants the court to bar the CBK from circulating or giving effect to the new generation Kenyan currency banknotes launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and the governor of the Central Bank on Madaradka Day on Saturday last week.