National Bank, KCB deal challenged in court

The planned acquisition of National Bank of Kenya by KCB Group has run into a hurdle after a case was filed to challenge it.

Evans Aseto and John Kiptoo are questioning the legality of the deal and want the transaction stopped pending determination of their case.

The two argue that the share swap and transfer is irregular as there has been no public participation contrary to constitutional requirements.

They contend that since the National Treasury and National Social Security Fund have up to 50 per cent of shareholding in NBK its transfer ought to be subjected to public participation.

The planned share swap follows offer by KCB on April 18 to acquire 100 per cent shares of NBK by way of share swap of ten ordinary shares of NBK for one shares of KCB.

KCB shareholders have already approved the deal.