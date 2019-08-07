Waititu alcohol scandal, Bamburi ‘ethnic’ attack, New currency hitches: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Good morning,
Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is staring at a second graft charge as detectives finalise probing a controversial rehabilitation project dubbed Kaa Sober that has gobbled up Sh1 billion.
The Star has learnt that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has quietly grilled top officials in the Waititu administration, compounding trouble for the governor already being tried for Sh588 million corruption case.
EACC detectives have also visited several wards in Kiambu County, focusing on the number of beneficiaries.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Why Bamburi machete gang attacked residents
At least 11 people were seriously injured after machete-wielding men attacked Bumburi area in Mombasa, in an apparent a turf war between rival gangs.
Witnesses said the group, made up of at least 30 young men armed with machetes, knives and other crude weapons, slashed at anyone in sight.
Many of their victims bore deep machete cuts on their heads, stomachs, hands, necks, legs and backs.
In Somalia, 'good news does not sell'
With a modest meal of rice, mashed potatoes, beans and beef, Kenyan soldiers in Somalia have by all standards done well in degrading terror threats posed by al Shabaab group.
The soldiers on a daily basis are always alert, taking nothing to chance. In fact, one has to sleep with a gun in his pillow, as the bad guys can strike anytime.
In 2012, the Kenyan troops liberated Kismayu with its breathtaking beaches. However, the battle to liberate other parts of Somalia continues, with the troops now part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom.
Deposit of new currency notes in ATMs to take longer
It will take longer for customers to deposit the new currency notes using ATM machines, according to the Kenya Bankers Association.
Chief Executive Habil Olaka said this is because some of the banks that offer the ATM deposit service have yet to install a Cartridge System Software which acts as a security checker in notes.
“The systems require to be aligned to the sizes of the new notes which is a lot of work,” Olaka said.
City Hall fails to meet revenue target by Sh5.2 billion
Nairobi county has once again missed its yearly revenue collection target, this time by Sh5.3 billion.
As at June 20, the total revenue collected was Sh10.2 billion against an annual target of Sh 15.5 billion.
In the financial year 2017-2018 Sh10.1 billion was collected, indicating only a tiny improvement this year .
The Fourth Quarter Budget Implementation Report for 2018-2019 shows only fire inspection and house rent met their annual targets.
We'll fight for more money to counties - senators
Defiant senators have said they will continue fighting for more money to the counties, indicating the current stalemate between them and MPs over revenue allocation is far from over.
Mithika Linturi (Meru), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Njeru Ndwiga (Embu), Sam Ongeri (Kisii), Ephraim Mania (Nyeri), Mwangi Githiomi (Nyandarua) and Irungu Kangata (Muran'ga) said counties deserve more and they will press on.