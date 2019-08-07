Why Waititu faces fresh charges over 'Kaa Soba' scheme

Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is staring at a second graft charge as detectives finalise probing a controversial rehabilitation project dubbed Kaa Sober that has gobbled up Sh1 billion.

The Star has learnt that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has quietly grilled top officials in the Waititu administration, compounding trouble for the governor already being tried for Sh588 million corruption case.

EACC detectives have also visited several wards in Kiambu County, focusing on the number of beneficiaries.

A second charge could be a political knockout for Waititu, a key political pillar in Central Kenya to Deputy President William Ruto.

He has already been barred from accessing his office by the trial court.

On Tuesday, EACC spokesman Yassin Amaro confirmed to the Star that the complex investigations were at its tail-end.

“Several people who had been directly linked to the programme were summoned and interrogated. The investigations are at an advanced stage,” Amaro said.

Waititu has been grappling with allegations of massive looting in his county and using the said spoils to spruce up his lifestyle, mostly through acquisition of properties, including hotels.