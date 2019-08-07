30-man machete gang hits Bamburi in revenge attack

“Is it a message that these kinds of attacks will increase in Mombasa and the Coast because the government decided to transfer the port and port services to Nairobi?” Khalifa asked.

The incident came a few hours after a section of Coast MPs and civil society opposed the directive to force all imported cargo to be transported via the SGR and be cleared at the Nairobi Inland Container Depot.

Elungata said four people had been arrested and will be charged.

The ghost town that was Bamburi on Monday night was a complete contrast from the usual hubbub that greets one upon reaching the area, thanks to the criminal gang that attacked residents.

Police say in total, 11 people were injured. Seven have been discharged and four are still admitted at the emergency wing.

Coast General Emergency Chief Nurse Anthony Mogaka said the four are responding to treatment well and are now stable.

“It may take them about five days to recover,” Mogaka said.

The victims have been admitted with head, abdomen, face and hand injuries. Others have fractures.

Witnesses said the gang came from Kadzandani, Nyali constituency and escaped into Jitegee and Vikwatani areas in Kisauni subcounty.

The two subcounties are separated by the busy Kisauni-Bamburi, and Bamburi-Mtambo roads.

On the eve of Ramadhan this year, the gang attacked a shop in Mwandoni area, stole clothes and cash and stabbed several people before escaping.

Monday’s incident caught security apparatus unawares, causing panic among the agencies.

A source within the security organs told the Star that they had no intelligence about the attacks and that the matter is a serious security issue.

“When was the last time you saw the county commissioner go to the crime scene?” the source asked.

On Tuesday morning, a security baraza was hurriedly organised to address the residents at Chengoni area, a few metres from a known den where wasted drug addicts converge every evening to share drugs.

Political leaders led by Governor Hassan Joho condemned the attack.

“I urge security agents to move with speed to arrest the perpetrators of last night’s attacks,” Joho said in a statement.

Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo and his Nyali counterpart Mohammed Ali said it was time residents united and embraced community policing.

“Those responsible for these attacks will be swiftly brought to justice,” Mbogo said.

“It is extremely saddening that organised gangs in Mombasa are getting bolder each day,” Ali said.

He said lawlessness was slowly creeping back into Mombasa county.

As section of disgruntled Coast residents has in the past called for secession on grounds of socio-economic marginalisation.

The Mombasa Republican Council, the most vocal of the groups, upped its calls for secession in 2008, with a focus on land issues and economic frustration.

Until recently, street protests were the most common forms of political action on the coast.

But religious tensions have at times served as key flashpoints for violence, with rioting following the violent deaths of prominent Muslim clerics in the region.

Since 2012, there has been a wave of assassinations of Muslim businessmen, traders, clerics and activists.

These assassinations have led to further radicalisation with young people joining terror groups especially the al Shabaab in Somalia.

(edited by O. Owino)