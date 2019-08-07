We'll fight for more money to counties - senators

Defiant senators have said they will continue fighting for more money to the counties, indicating the current stalemate between them and MPs over revenue allocation is far from over.

Mithika Linturi (Meru), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga), Njeru Ndwiga (Embu), Sam Ongeri (Kisii), Ephraim Mania (Nyeri), Mwangi Githiomi (Nyandarua) and Irungu Kangata (Muran'ga) said counties deserve more and they will press on.

They spoke during the traditional wedding of Kirinyaga senator's son at Mutige Secondary School.

Linturi faulted President Uhuru Kenyatta's dismissal of calls by governors and senators for more money.

He said counties are faced with a serious financial crunch and need more money to carry out their mandate.

He said the people are still suffering from lack of proper medical care, bad roads and lack of water.

"I’ll continue agitating for more money on the streets and in the court until our counties get enough finances to carry their mandate. You will see me in the court on Monday," he said.

The senator said corruption is more pronounced in the national government. The government should allocate more resources to the counties and those found misappropriating them should face the full force of the law.

His sentiments were echoed by Kirinyaga senator Charles Kibiru and Kisii counterpart Sam Ongeri who demanded more allocation.

The senators said they have no plan to withdraw the case pending at Supreme Court on revenue allocation.

Kibiru said they fully support the ongoing crackdown on corrupt officers, saying it was long overdue.

The senators demanded that county bosses who are charged with corruption must step aside and allow deputies to take charge.

Ongeri said that there was a need for the Supreme Court to rule on the matter to avoid future antagonism in the allocation of resources.

But Muranga senator Irungu Kang'ata was more reconciliatory, urging his colleagues to give dialogue a chance.

He said that the matter should not affect the work of the counties and the Senate and National Assembly should come to an amicable solution.

"Senate is a house of sensible leaders. We will sit down and come up with an agreeable way forward. We must respect the President's vision and not antagonize his government plans," he said.