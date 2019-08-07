In Somalia, 'good news does not sell'

With a modest meal of rice, mashed potatoes, beans and beef, Kenyan soldiers in Somalia have by all standards done well in degrading terror threats posed by al Shabaab group.

The soldiers on a daily basis are always alert, taking nothing to chance. In fact, one has to sleep with a gun in his pillow, as the bad guys can strike anytime.

In 2012, the Kenyan troops liberated Kismayu with its breathtaking beaches. However, the battle to liberate other parts of Somalia continues, with the troops now part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom.

Soldiers now in Dhobley have their hands firmly on the trigger of the DShK, a heavy machine gun with a 2km shooting range. Meanwhile, an air and sea assault is being mounted to wrest parts of the country from al Shabaab.

The hard work has earned the Kenya Defence Forces "the most disciplined forces" tag.

The Special Representative of the Chair Person to the AU Commission, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, said the strategy that has been employed by KDF and other forces will deal a major blow to al Shabaab.

"Al Shabaab uses guerilla and asymmetric war tactics to achieve its mission. They cannot face forces face to face. They rely on surprises, hiding and confusing themselves within masses," Madeira said.

Madeira said the extremists "want political power using Islam, which is a good and peaceful religion".

"The Kenyan troops are facing the enemy in a very successful way. They are opening up a very important artery for people as well as goods to move," Madeira said, referring to roads being opened up connecting Dhobley and Afmadow.

Amisom Deputy Force Commander operations and plans Maj Gen Nakibus Lakara said Somalis were being forced by terror gang to either pay tax. Those who fail to pay would surrender their children to fighters. If not, they risked being killed. But the more they are liberated, the more sanity is restored.

Security analyst Mwenda Mbijiwe told the Star on the phone that KDF has done extremely well. "They have done so well. The grand prize was the capture of Kismayu port. However, good news does not sell," he said.