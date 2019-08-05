Census assurance, Okoth's family appeal, Luo-Kalenjin unity: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
President Uhuru Kenyatta last night left the country for a three-day state visit to Kingston, Jamaica.
Uhuru will be a guest at the country's 57th Independence anniversary.
The plane carrying the President and his entourage left Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 11 pm and is expected to touch down in Kingston this morning.
No one will be left out in census - KNBS boss
If you spend the night in Kenya on August 24, you will be counted whether you are a citizen or immigrant.
And if for some reason you miss out on what statisticians call the reference night, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics enumerators will still catch up with you by August 31.
In an exclusive interview, KNBS director general Zachary Mwangi said the Sh18.5 billion budget will enable his team to count everyone and the figures will accurate and credible.
Okoth's family wants Raila to endorse one of them for Kibra seat
The family of the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth wants the Orange Democratic Movement to endorse one of them as the next area representative.
The appeal came a day after Okoth’s body was cremated at Kariokor cemetery in Nairobi on Saturday morning.
Okoth’s maternal nephew Elvis Oluoch told the Star that the family is considering sending emissaries to party leader Raila Odinga to endorse Imran Okoth, the former MP’s personal assistant.
Ruto donates Sh5m in two church fundraisers
Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday contributed Sh5 million in two church fundraisers in Murang'a and Laikipia.
In Murang'a he donated Sh2 million and said Sh1 million was given by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
In Laikipia, he contributed Sh3 million in aid of various church activities. He said his personal contribution was Sh2 million, while Uhuru had sent him with Sh1 million.
Unite for growth, CS urges Luos, Kalenjins
Energy CS Charles Keter on Sunday urged the Luo and Kalenjin communities to unite and focus on development.
He said the two communities worked before and after the 2007 General Election when they were in the ODM. Keter said they enjoyed peaceful coexistence.
“Politics shouldn’t be an obstacle between the two communities because God knows who will be the President in 2022,” Keter said.
All you need to know about the forthcoming census
For the first time, Kenya will leverage newer technology to ensure the census is conducted as per expected global standards.
The census is carried out every 10 years to primarily determine population, which guides planners on resource allocation.
Kenya's population was reported as 38.6 million during the 2009 census, compared to 28.7 million inhabitants in 1999, 21.4 million in 1989, and 15.3 million in 1979.