Census assurance, Okoth's family appeal, Luo-Kalenjin unity: Your Breakfast Briefing

If you spend the night in Kenya on August 24, you will be counted whether you are a citizen or immigrant.

And if for some reason you miss out on what statisticians call the reference night, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics enumerators will still catch up with you by August 31.

In an exclusive interview, KNBS director general Zachary Mwangi said the Sh18.5 billion budget will enable his team to count everyone and the figures will accurate and credible.