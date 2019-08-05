Ruto donates Sh5m in two church fundraisers

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday contributed Sh5 million in two church fundraisers in Murang'a and Laikipia.

In Murang'a he donated Sh2 million and said Sh1 million was given by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In Laikipia, he contributed Sh3 million in aid of various church activities. He said his personal contribution was Sh2 million, while Uhuru had sent him with Sh1 million.

“There are some people who want to correct the Bible by saying that blessed are those who receive rather than those who give,” Ruto said at Nanyuki Stadium, Laikipia.

He warned the National Assembly against amending the law to put a ceiling on how much money an individual can contribute at a fundraiser.

The DP said that God will punish those people who have succeeded in life and forgotten that he blessed them.

In Murang'a, he urged Kieleweke and Tangatanga leaders to bury the hatchet and resolve their differences.

He said it was important for the party to speak in one voice and work towards accomplishing the agenda of the Jubilee government.

Ruto said divisive politics only serve to disorient leaders from their agenda, and they should endeavour to walk and work together in harmony.

Speaking at St Mary Catholic Cathedral in Murang'a town, the Deputy President said Kenyans gave the Jubilee government a mandate to lead and develop the country.

Focusing on development, he said, is the only way leaders can make life better for Kenyans.

Jubilee has been experiencing infighting, with one faction supporting Ruto's bid for the presidency while the other opposes it.

Members of the Kieleweke team have previously declared that the marriage of convenience in the party has broken down and Ruto is no longer President Uhuru Kenyatta's preferred candidate.

But the Tangatanga team has declared its support for Ruto, saying that the President has not denounced his pledge to support Ruto's bid for 10 years after his tenure is over.

Ruto has, however, said too much politics cannot bring the much-needed development and that it is time to concentrate on issues that will improve Kenyans' lives.

"Empty words cannot bring the change that Kenyans want. This time around, we want to walk together with one focus of accomplishing what the President pledged to achieve," he said.

"We have agreed not to engage in the politics of hatred and division because it was God's plan for all of us to be Kenyans."

Ruto also maintained that he will not stop going around the country inspecting government projects.

He said his role as Deputy President is to ensure government projects are undertaken as they should and completed in good time.

"The projects belong to the President, but if they fail to materialise, I will be held responsible," he said.

In Laikipia, he was accompanied by Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri, Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru (Host), Senator John Kinyua and Laikipia West legislator Patrick Mariru.

Others were Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici, her counterparts Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Rehema Jardesa (Isiolo) and Safia Sheik (Marsabit).

Others present in the fundraiser in aid of over 195 churches in the county were Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Rindikiri Murwithania (Buuri) and Alice Wahome (Kandara).

In Murang'a Ruto was accompanied by MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Gichuhi Mwangi (Tetu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Mary Waithera (Maragua), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Anthony Kiai (Mukurwe-ini), Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau and her Kirinyaga counterpart Wangui Ngirichi.