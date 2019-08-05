Unite for growth, CS urges Luos, Kalenjins

Energy CS Charles Keter on Sunday urged the Luo and Kalenjin communities to unite and focus on development.

He said the two communities worked before and after the 2007 General Election when they were in the ODM. Keter said they enjoyed peaceful coexistence.

“Politics shouldn’t be an obstacle between the two communities because God knows who will be the President in 2022,” Keter said.

He spoke at St Peter's Catholic Church in Ahero, Kisumu, during a fundraiser. At least Sh3 million was raised.

Keter said politicians are friends who take tea together. He said Kenyans should not allow politicians to divide them along tribal lines.

“Let us live in peace as Kenyans. I used to fear coming to Kisumu but today I have come because of the peace we have in the country,” the CS said.

“Why do we have to fight if we all need each other? We should be our brothers and sisters keepers.”

The former Belgut MP cautioned against cattle rustling, saying the government will take action against them.

“There is need for the government to build schools and markets on the border to promote peace among the communities,” he added.

Keter said the government is implementing Sh2 billion electricity connectivity in Kisumu.

He further pledged that various markets in the county would be connected with power.

The CS further said he will talk with Infrastructure CS James Macharia to build the Awasi-Katito road. It links Kisumu and Kericho.