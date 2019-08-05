All you need to know about the forthcoming census

At what time of the day will the census officer call at the household?

Counting of people will start on the night of 24th August 2019 and continue up to the 31st August 2019, when counting is scheduled to end. People will be counted with reference to where they spent the night of 24th August. This is known as the Reference Night.

How long will it take to complete an interview for a household?

It is expected that enumerators will spend about 30 minutes in each house, though this may be shorter or longer, depending on the size of the household.

What happens if one is not counted on the night of 24th August 2019?

It may not be possible to reach everyone everywhere on the night of 24th August 2019. The census teams will proceed with enumeration throughout the week, but all information will refer to the night of 24th August — the census Reference Night. Those not enumerated by 31st August 2019 should report to the local administrative office. However, care must be taken to ensure that you have indeed not been enumerated. It is not uncommon for members who are momentarily away from their households to be enumerated in absentia.

Will Kenyans in the diaspora be counted?

No. Kenyans in the diaspora will not be counted. However, household members will be asked some questions about members of their households who migrated to other countries in the last 15 years.

When will the results be released?

It is expected that preliminary results will be released three months after the end of the exercise. The basic reports of the census are expected to be released within six months, while the detailed analytical reports will be released within one year.

Will data on ethnic composition be collected?

Yes, information on tribe or ethnicity will be collected due to its statistical and cultural value. Ethnic origin data paint a picture of Kenya’s cultural diversity and provide insight into the changing in-migration patterns and increasing diversity. Governments, community groups, ethnic and cultural organisations, school boards, hospitals and researchers use ethnicity data to assess the socio-economic characteristics of people of differing backgrounds.

All previous censuses conducted in Kenya have collected data on ethnicity, reflecting a long-standing and continuing widespread demand for information about ethno-cultural characteristics of the Kenyan population.