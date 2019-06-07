Jubilee BBI divisions, Ruto back to woo Western, E-Cig uptake and risks: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Good morning,
Coast leaders want Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to be Governor Hassan Joho's running mate in the 2022 presidential elections.
The two, they said, would form a formidable team due to their bravery, popularity and ability to make tough decisions and stand by them.
The leaders, who were speaking during the Eid Baraza in Mombasa on Wednesday, said Joho and Matiang’i have what it takes to lead the country.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Uhuru, Ruto Jubilee camps can't agree on BBI presentation
Sharp differences between President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto's camps in Jubilee have derailed presentation of the party's views to the Building Bridges Initiative.
It has emerged that competing political interests within the ruling party pitting the Kieleweke brigade against the Tangatanga squad have scuttled efforts to craft a consensus and harmonised Jubilee document.
Smokers turn to e-cigarettes despite addiction, cancer risks
“ I only smoke vape 'cause I don't smoke cigarettes,” says Alex, a young accountant at a major bank.
Alex has been a tobacco addict for more than four years, and quitting the bad habit was becoming a struggle until a friend bought him an e-cigarette.
Currently, around 80 per cent of the world's 1.1 billion smokers live in low and middle-income countries.
Ruto to launch Sh5.3bn Nzoia irrigation project
Deputy President William Ruto will on Friday launch the Sh5.3 billion lower Nzoia irrigation project which cuts across Siaya and Busia counties.
The project is aimed at boosting rice production and preventing destructive floods. It covers Ugunja, Alego Usonga and Budalang'i constituencies.
Ruto will launch the project at Bunyala irrigation scheme in Busia county before touring Sisenye irrigation scheme to assess progress.
Lawmakers to battle in court for house perk
Lawmakers plan to sue the Salaries and Remuneration Commission that said they are not entitled to a Sh250,000 house allowance.
Multiple sources said a four-hour meeting on Thursday ended with the parliamentarians affirming that they, like other state officers of their rank, are entitled to the benefit.
Kenyan MPs are among the most highly paid in the world.
MPs raise alarm as Treasury fails to budget for food reserves
Lawmakers have sounded an alarm of the country’s susceptibility to a food crisis after the government failed to allocate funds to the Strategic Food Reserve.
The reserves were allocated Sh4.3 billion in the Budget Policy Statement but this has not been reflected in the financial year 2019-20 proposed budget estimates.
The Budget and Appropriations Committee has warned that the situation could worsen in the wake of the erratic performance of the April-May-June long rains.