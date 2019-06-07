Jubilee BBI divisions, Ruto back to woo Western, E-Cig uptake and risks: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Coast leaders want Interior CS Fred Matiang'i to be Governor Hassan Joho's running mate in the 2022 presidential elections.

The two, they said, would form a formidable team due to their bravery, popularity and ability to make tough decisions and stand by them.

The leaders, who were speaking during the Eid Baraza in Mombasa on Wednesday, said Joho and Matiang’i have what it takes to lead the country.

