Smokers turn to e-cigarettes despite addiction, cancer risks

“ I only smoke vape 'cause I don't smoke cigarettes,” says Alex, a young accountant at a major bank.
Alex has been a tobacco addict for more than four years, and quitting the bad habit was becoming a struggle until a friend bought him an e-cigarette.
Currently, around 80 per cent of the world's 1.1 billion smokers live in low and middle-income countries.
Tobacco kills more than seven million people each year, with more than six million of those deaths being as a result of direct tobacco use.
This has led to a shift in smoking trends, with alternatives such as e-cigarettes coming into the market.
“At first, I was a little hesitant because I didn't know how it works, but with time I got the groove of it,” Alex said.
"Vaping is so simple and liberating, plus I don't get the tobacco smoky smell."
He says vape pens have helped him cut back on tobacco, although at times he gets the urge to smoke tobacco.
“Vaping is fun and all, but tobacco addiction is so strong that you may find yourself going back.”
ALSO ADDICTIVE
An e-cigarette, also known as e-cig, e-cigar or vape pen, is a long tube that usually resembles a cigarette, pen or pipe. E-cigs have a mouthpiece, a heating element, a rechargeable battery and electronic circuits.
The e-cig is a battery-operated device that emits doses of vaporised nicotine, or non-nicotine solutions, for the user to inhale. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke without the smoke.
As the user sucks on the mouthpiece, a sensor activates a heating element that vaporises a flavoured, liquid solution held in the mouthpiece. The person then inhales the aerosol, commonly known as vaping.
The solution is also known as e-liquid or e-juice, and it is made by extracting nicotine from tobacco and mixing it with a base and flavouring.
However, for Stella, in her late 20s, vaping was her safe place whenever she was stressed or was overjoyed.
“I have never smoked tobacco as I was introduced to e-cigarettes at a party and stuck to them. They portray a certain kind of lifestyle which I am all for,” she told the Star.
Stella admits that she has become an addict, although she does not seem bothered, believing there are no side-effects to vaping.
Since there is no rule against using both the vape pens and normal cigarettes, some people use them both.
Martin, a businessman in his 40s, admits to both using e-cigs and tobacco smoking.
“It depends on my mood and environment, but both of them work for me. At times, the e-cigs don't quench my thirst and the normal cigarettes do,” he said.
Martin feels that vaping has different effects on people, as it works on some and they completely stop smoking. It can work as an alternative, although he does not know to what extent.
“It feels good to have options, and the e-cigs do that for me. Sometimes, they make me forget about tobacco smoking,” he says.
PROS AND CONS
A single e-cigarette is equivalent in quantity to five packets of tobacco cigarettes. One flavour costs between Sh900 and Sh1,000. The e-cigs last longer and emit no smoky smell or fire.
SELLER'S TAKE
The first patent for a non-tobacco cigarette appeared in 2003, and now there are over 460 brands in the market. One of the most popular brands in the market is JUUL.
The cigarettes come in different colours and models to cater for individual tastes. Some of the flavours include Bubble gum, ButterScotch tobacco and Vanilla Ice Cream.
A seller who wished to remain anonymous told the Star he ventured into the business after he quit smoking and was looking for a safer alternative.
“My capital was Sh200,000 and my business became fully operational in August last year. My customers are mainly from uptown places although at times this changes,” he said.
The seller said he does not have low or peak seasons, as it all depends on smokers and those opting to quit.
Vape Kenya, Jaspers and Vape Duka are major online retailers of e-cigs in Kenya. Sellers say the products do not move fast due to little knowledge about them. The vape juice ranges from Sh2,300-2,800.
Some of the online stores give a brief guideline and recommendations on the amount of vape juice to take in, depending on the number of cigarettes you consume.
The nicotine content in the vape pens varies from zero to extra high or 24-36mg per millilitre.
In Kenya, there is no clear policy to regulate or guide the use, sale and consumption of e-cigarettes.
Sarah, who quit both e-cigs and tobacco smoking, believes vaping and smoking might look similar since both activities produce visible clouds from people's mouths.
“Some children may perceive vaping as smoking,” she said.
HEALTH RISKS
E-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is addictive and triggers changes in the adolescent brain. This is hazardous during pregnancy as it can affect foetal development.
A report by WHO showed that regular vaping may expose the lungs to different substances. One of those is dicetyl, which can cause 'popcorn lung', a severe and irreversible lung disease.
The genetic material (DNA) may be modified in the oral cells of the users, hence increasing cancer risks.
The report also indicated that those who are/have used e-cigs are less likely to stop smoking altogether. Teens who use such products are more likely to start using regular tobacco as well.
Continued use of nicotine can make other drugs, such as cocaine, more pleasurable. Second-hand smoking is not eliminated by vaping, as vaping releases toxin emissions.
Compared to regular cigarettes, whose health effects have been studied broadly over many years, studies on the impacts of e-cigs are still limited, as it's only recently that the products gained popularity.
However, a 2015 study by chemistry professors David Peyton, Robert Strongin, James Pankow and others revealed that e-cigarette vapour can contain new forms of formaldehyde at levels five to 15 times higher than the formaldehyde in regular cigarettes.
The chemicals were detected when the vaping device used in their experiments was set at the high end of its heat settings. Formaldehyde is a known carcinogen.
Another study by WHO shows that close exposure to vaping among people who have recently quit smoking might trigger them to relapse.
Exposure to the e-cigarette cue but not the tobacco cigarette cue significantly increases their desire to smoke.
The study also shows that second-hand aerosols from e-cigs pose an increased risk for the health of all bystanders, especially those with pre-existing respiratory conditions.
WHO recommends to Parties of the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) that they consider prohibiting by law the use of e-cigs in indoor spaces or at least where smoking is not permitted.
Many people find second-hand aerosols from vaping to be a nuisance since they include strong flavours and leave strong smells.
Vaping has been banned in enclosed public spaces such as bars, restaurants and other workplaces in 25 countries.
An important perspective is whether a society is considering vaping as a permanently acceptable activity or as a temporary way to provide nicotine for people giving up on smoking and transitioning to be nicotine-free.