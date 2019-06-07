Smokers turn to e-cigarettes despite addiction, cancer risks

ALSO ADDICTIVE

An e-cigarette, also known as e-cig, e-cigar or vape pen, is a long tube that usually resembles a cigarette, pen or pipe. E-cigs have a mouthpiece, a heating element, a rechargeable battery and electronic circuits.

The e-cig is a battery-operated device that emits doses of vaporised nicotine, or non-nicotine solutions, for the user to inhale. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke without the smoke.

As the user sucks on the mouthpiece, a sensor activates a heating element that vaporises a flavoured, liquid solution held in the mouthpiece. The person then inhales the aerosol, commonly known as vaping.

The solution is also known as e-liquid or e-juice, and it is made by extracting nicotine from tobacco and mixing it with a base and flavouring.

However, for Stella, in her late 20s, vaping was her safe place whenever she was stressed or was overjoyed.

“I have never smoked tobacco as I was introduced to e-cigarettes at a party and stuck to them. They portray a certain kind of lifestyle which I am all for,” she told the Star.

Stella admits that she has become an addict, although she does not seem bothered, believing there are no side-effects to vaping.

Since there is no rule against using both the vape pens and normal cigarettes, some people use them both.

Martin, a businessman in his 40s, admits to both using e-cigs and tobacco smoking.

“It depends on my mood and environment, but both of them work for me. At times, the e-cigs don't quench my thirst and the normal cigarettes do,” he said.

Martin feels that vaping has different effects on people, as it works on some and they completely stop smoking. It can work as an alternative, although he does not know to what extent.

“It feels good to have options, and the e-cigs do that for me. Sometimes, they make me forget about tobacco smoking,” he says.