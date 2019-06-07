Lawmakers to battle in court for house perk

Lawmakers plan to sue the Salaries and Remuneration Commission that said they are not entitled to a Sh250,000 house allowance.

Multiple sources said a four-hour meeting on Thursday ended with the parliamentarians affirming that they, like other state officers of their rank, are entitled to the benefit.

Kenyan MPs are among the most highly paid in the world.

Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Kenneth Lusaka (Senate) co-chaired the well-attended closed session.

The Parliamentary Service Commission decided they are entitled to a backdated house allowance. The SRC disagreed.

Many MPs asked why rights activist Okiya Omtatah had sued individual members yet the decision on perks was made by the Parliamentary Service Commission, an independent entity.

Omtatah has not served the legislators with the suit as the court directed last month.

“We will mount a legal battle to secure the allowance. We are going to engage lawyers to represent MPs. We are not letting go of the allowance,” an MP confided to the Star.

At the meeting, speaker Muturi and Senate clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye- who is also the PSC secretary, explained to members how the PSC arrived at the house allowance award. They said it was perfectly legal.

Nyegenye also advised members on the status of the lawsuits against the allowance filed by both the SRC and activist Omtatah.