MPs raise alarm as Treasury fails to budget for food reserves

Lawmakers have sounded an alarm of the country’s susceptibility to a food crisis after the government failed to allocate funds to the Strategic Food Reserve.

The reserves were allocated Sh4.3 billion in the Budget Policy Statement but this has not been reflected in the financial year 2019-20 proposed budget estimates.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee has warned that the situation could worsen in the wake of the erratic performance of the April-May-June long rains.

“It is, therefore, not clear how the government intends to manage the national food reserves,” the committee chaired by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said in its report on the proposed budget estimates.

In another worrying move, the National Treasury slashed by more than half, the allocation meant for subsidised fertiliser giving it only Sh2 billion compared with the Sh4.3 billion allocated last year.

“Despite the insufficient supply, the programme has been marred by challenges of poor distribution, poor timing, and quality concerns,” the team said.

The country is already facing a shortage of maize pushing the price of 2kg packet of flour to Sh120 from about Sh80 a month ago.

The government has pledged to release two million bags of maize to curb the rising flour prices, but questions remain on whether it has sufficient funds to sustain the supply.

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri recently told journalists that the ministry intended to purchase two million bags at between Sh2,500 to Sh3,000 to curb the shortage.