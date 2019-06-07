Uhuru, Ruto Jubilee camps can't agree on BBI presentation

Sharp differences between President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto's camps in Jubilee have derailed presentation of the party's views to the Building Bridges Initiative.

It has emerged that competing political interests within the ruling party pitting the Kieleweke brigade against the Tangatanga squad have scuttled efforts to craft a consensus and harmonised Jubilee document.

on Thursday, Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju lifted the lid on the irreconcilable differences when he said Jubilee members were all free to individually present their views. There would be no common position, he said.

Party officials have been pulling in different directions for months as two camps fight for control ahead of 2022 polls.

The differences escalated on January 6 when party vice chairman David Murathe quit, saying he would no longer work with the DP.

He launched a Stop Ruto movement and said Ruto as unfit to succeed the President.

Five months down the line, politicians and commentators agree the party is facing serious turbulence, especially because groups supporting the two leaders have persisted with their antagonistic activities within and outside the party.

Jubilee has failed to hold key meetings and elections as a result of the push-and-pull succession politics. Ruto has blamed the confusion in Jubilee on ODM leader Raila Odinga who shook hands with the President on March 9 last year.

Kieleweke is an amorphous political group bringing together anti-Ruto forces from Mount Kenya, while the Tangatanga team comprises politicians rooting for the DP in 2022.