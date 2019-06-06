Rotich's budget shocker, Ex-presidents' new riches, Sossion changes tune: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Senators and MPs will on Thursday morning hold crunch talks that could worsen their already frosty relationship with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
The legislators are holding a Kamukunji to discuss the emotive matter of house allowance that has been disputed by the commission.
Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday invited senators to a joint informal meeting with their counterparts in the National Assembly over the issue that is in court
Brace yourselves for tougher economic times - MPs
The Budget committee has approved the 2019-2020 estimates after reaching a compromise deal with Treasury in crucial talks held on Tuesday.
The approval of the estimates is a big win for Treasury CS Henry Rotich who has set June 13 as the day he will formally unveil the budget.
Rotich and Treasury PS Kamau Thugge were on Tuesday locked in marathon talks with the committee in Parliament in last-ditch efforts to strike a deal on the estimates.
Moi, Kibaki win big in next budget
Retired Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki won't have to drive clunkers next year. They are among the winners in the bidding by state departments for 2019-20 budget increases.
It is proposed that the former heads of state receive Sh50 million to purchase vehicles — in addition to the standard Sh1.5 billion they are to receive this financial year.
However, Budget and Appropriations Committee chair Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa expressed concern the amounts have not been broken down.
Senate launches probe into law school mass failure
The Senate has launched parallel investigations into the growing trend of mass failure of students sitting bar examinations at the Kenya School of Law.
The probe follows a petition by Elkana Kitur, a citizen who sought the lawmakers’ intervention to help the "frustrated and depressed students."
It comes in the wake of an uproar by students and legal professionals over the failures.
EACC to revisit Tokyo embassy scandal
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is considering reviving the Tokyo embassy property scandal that forced Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula from Cabinet in October 2010.
The Tokyo case is one of many the commission has decided to revisit following the exit of former CEO Halake Waqo whose term expired and his deputy Michael Mubea who has been nominated as Kenya's ambassador to Dublin.
Knut spells out new conditions to support new curriculum
The Kenya National Union of Teachers has changed its tune to make room for negotiations on the new curriculum after months of hard stance and opposition to the ongoing implementation.
Despite the union terming the current rollout politically imposed, secretary general Wilson Sossion yesterday said they are ready to support curriculum review and reform, but not in its current form.