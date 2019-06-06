Knut spells out new conditions to support new curriculum

The Kenya National Union of Teachers has changed its tune to make room for negotiations on the new curriculum after months of hard stance and opposition to the ongoing implementation.

Despite the union terming the current rollout politically imposed, secretary general Wilson Sossion yesterday said they are ready to support curriculum review and reform, but not in its current form.

This signifies a ray of hope in settling the standoff between the union and the Education ministry. A stalemate had threatened to stifle the implementation, which began in January.

"We want to declare that we are prepared to engage with the government, the ministry and we shall place our facts and concerns absolutely and squarely without any fear," Sossion said.

"We'll continue to speak the truth about the new curriculum until the end where there will be a product that is acceptable for the children of Kenya."

He spoke during a national advisory council meeting that sought to give the issue precedence ahead of the unions' Annual Delegates Conference in November.

For the union, the current rollout can be equated to the Simon Makonde phenomenon, the tale of a man who led a bizarre one-week life.

The story goes that Makonde was born on Monday, named on Tuesday, married on Wednesday, and taken ill on Thursday. He was treated on Friday, died on Saturday and buried on Sunday.

Sossion used the story to refer to the haste with which the rollout is being carried out, reducing the implementation to make-believe.