Brace yourselves for tougher economic times - MPs

The Budget committee has approved the 2019-2020 estimates after reaching a compromise deal with Treasury in crucial talks held on Tuesday.

The approval of the estimates is a big win for Treasury CS Henry Rotich who has set June 13 as the day he will formally unveil the budget.

Rotich and Treasury PS Kamau Thugge were on Tuesday locked in marathon talks with the committee in Parliament in last ditch efforts to strike a deal on the estimates.

The pact involved allocations and reallocations in far-reaching budget adjustments that saw some ministries and departments sacrificed to balance off the figures.

Rotich finally walked away with Sh78 billion more than what was contained in the Budget Policy Statement.

The higher expenditure was accommodated by upward revenue projection of Sh35 billion, bringing the total projected revenue to Sh2.1 trillion.

The powerful committee chaired by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wa is set to table its report in the National Assembly for concurrence from the 349-member House this afternoon.

This will then set the stage for Rotich to formally unveil the national budget for the next financial year next Thursday.