EACC to revisit Tokyo embassy scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is considering reviving the Tokyo embassy property scandal that forced Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula from Cabinet in October 2010.

The Tokoyo case is one of many the commission has decided to revisit following the exit of former CEO Halake Waqo whose term expired and his deputy Michael Mubea who has been nominated as Kenya's ambassador to Dublin.

The Wetang’ula Tokyo file may be among the first ones to be reviewed, according to senior EACC officials.

The Bungoma senator is also under probe by DCI for the fake gold scam in which Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s business ally Ali Zandi was allegedly conned millions of shillings by Kenyan scammers.

It is understood that the new CEO Twalib Mbarak wants some of the cases reviewed even as his team deals with new ones.

“The CEO and the board believe some of these cases were not properly handled and that there may be good reason to revisit them,” a commissioner said.

Already Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has questioned the decision by EACC to spend Sh1.5 billion to acquire Integrity Centre.

During the hearing on Monday, it emerged that the National Land Commission valued the property yet it was the acquiring entity, which is a potential conflict of interest.

NLC did the valuation in the absence of the building's structural and architectural design, key components in the determination of a value of a building.