Legislators meet for talks on house allowance

Senators and MPs will on Thursday morning hold crunch talks that could worsen their already frosty relationship with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

The legislators are holding a Kamukunji to discuss the emotive matter of house allowance that has been disputed by the commission.

Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday invited senators to a joint informal meeting with their counterparts in the National Assembly over the issue that is in court.

“You are invited for the Speaker’s Kamukunji on June 6 in the National Assembly Chambers at 11am. The meeting is intended to find an opportunity to brief members and staff on the ongoing dispute between SRC and the Parliamentary Service Commission,” he said.

The legislators will take a stand on the controversial allowance that has been supported by Muturi.

Last month, the 416 MPs and senators received Sh250,000 each house allowance from the Parliamentary Service Commission. The pay was backdated to May 5 last year following a High Court ruling that entitled the lawmakers to a house or house allowance.

The allowance sparked public uproar.