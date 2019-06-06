Legislators meet for talks on house allowance

• SRC moved to court to ask MPs to return Sh700 million paid as house allowance.
• PSC ordered to suspend house allowance payments until case is determined.
Senators and MPs will on Thursday morning hold crunch talks that could worsen their already frosty relationship with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.
The legislators are holding a Kamukunji to discuss the emotive matter of house allowance that has been disputed by the commission.
Speaker Justin Muturi on Tuesday invited senators to a joint informal meeting with their counterparts in the National Assembly over the issue that is in court.
“You are invited for the Speaker’s Kamukunji on June 6 in the National Assembly Chambers at 11am. The meeting is intended to find an opportunity to brief members and staff on the ongoing dispute between SRC and the Parliamentary Service Commission,” he said.
The legislators will take a stand on the controversial allowance that has been supported by Muturi.
Last month, the 416 MPs and senators received Sh250,000 each house allowance from the Parliamentary Service Commission. The pay was backdated to May 5 last year following a High Court ruling that entitled the lawmakers to a house or house allowance.
The allowance sparked public uproar.
SRC opposed the move and rushed to court to compel the legislators to give back Sh700 million they received as house allowance over the period.
Last week, Justice John Mativo ordered the PSC to stop paying the allowances until the case is heard and determined on June 12.
The commission sued Muturi, MPs Naomi Shaban (Taveta), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Benson Momanyi (Borabu) and Aisha Jumwa (Malindi).
Senators George Khaniri (Vihiga), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Lorna Mumelo; all PSC commissioners and Senate clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye are also listed as respondents.
SRC in court papers said there was an urgent need to freeze more payments it termed problematic and unconstitutional.
SRC argued that MPs are already paid well and therefore have no justification to push for more perks.
The legislators are paid committee sitting allowances of Sh5,000 for ordinary members per sitting and Sh8,000 for chairpersons.
Their inpatient and outpatient medical covers are capped at Sh10 million and Sh300,000 respectively, car loans (Sh7 million), mortgage (Sh20 million), monthly airtime (Sh15,000) and security.
In addition, the legislators are given a gratuity, being 60 per cent of the monthly gross remuneration package.
(Edited by R.Wamochie)