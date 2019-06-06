Moi, Kibaki win big in next budget

Retired Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki won't have to drive clunkers next year. They are among the winners in the bidding by state departments for 2019-20 budget increases.

It is proposed that the former heads of state receive Sh50 million to purchase vehicles — in addition to the standard Sh1.5 billion they are to receive this financial year.

However, Budget and Appropriations Committee chair Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa expressed concern the amounts have not been broken down.

The call for additional cash for Moi and Kibaki followed an appeal by State House, saying the vehicles being used by the two are too old.

It is believed, however, that wealthy ex-presidents have managed to buy more than one vehicle for themselves and their families.

But the Ichung’wa team said it was difficult to determine the benefits per beneficiary as there are no explanatory notes for the allocation.

“There are no notes as to why gratuities, a one-time payment, is being paid years after service and is spread out to cover the medium term,” the MPs said in a report on the proposed budget estimates tabled in Parliament.

In the estimates, the National Assembly suffered a setback in its request for an improved transport fleet following Sh2.8 billion deducted from its budget.

The Senate unsuccessfully sought Sh300 million for a new fleet.