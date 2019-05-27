Kieleweke warns Ruto, New IEBC Bill, Boda boda 'rapist' arrested: Your breakfast briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been praised by UN-Habitat for transforming the capital city.
UN-Habitat assistant secretary and deputy executive Victor Kisob said Sonko’s administration is tackling environmental problems in Nairobi.
Speaking ahead of the first session of the UN-Habitat Assembly that will be held from 27 to 31 May at the UN-Habitat headquarters in Nairobi, Kisob said Nairobi is emerging as one of the best cities in Africa in terms of the environment due to the positive changes achieved by Sonko's administration.
Set no foot in Kiambu without Uhuru, Ruto told
MPs against Deputy President Willam Ruto’s 2022 bid have asked him not to set foot in Kiambu county unless he is accompanied by his boss Uhuru Kenyatta.
The team famed as “Kieleweke” further called for the DP to quit his job if he cannot stop the 2022 presidential election campaigns.
In a statement packed with political undertones, the lawmakers criticized the DP as sneaking in Uhuru’s backyard instead of being bold enough to ask for his boss’ blessings.
Kioni proposes five-member IEBC
Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni has come up with a Bill that reduces the number of IEBC commissioners from seven to five.
Section five of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, 2011 says there shall be a chairman and six other members.
Kioni's proposal is that the composition of the electoral and boundaries commission should be a chairman and four members.
PSC needs Sh15.6bn to hire 33k civil servants
The Public Service Commission is grappling with a funding crisis in its bid to hire 33,792 employees.
The State Department says it urgently needs Sh15.6 billion to hire 26,792 employees at entry grades of the civil service at Sh12.1 billion and 7,000 to join the Prisons Service at Sh3.5 billion.
Already there are 17,214 vacant slots in the civil service and 4,080 in the Prisons Service.
Kisumu bodaboda rider suspected of defiling daughters arrested
A Kisumu man on Friday narrowly escaped death after an irate mob set upon him for allegedly defiling his two daughters.
Chrispine Otieno was frog-marched to the office of the assistant chief of Manyatta A sub-location where he was held to protect him from the angry mob.
The 34-year-old bodaboda rider is alleged to have been defiling his five and 10-year–old daughters in Manyatta estate for more than two months after his wife denied him conjugal rights.
Inside Syokimau's battle against air pollution
When a thick haze began to envelope Syokimau in early 2016, residents immediately knew they had an unusual neighbour.
In the following weeks, children would wake up at night, sneezing and gasping for air. The thick, dark smoke would particularly appear denser after dusk, residents say.
Over time, many homes reported thick and sticky residue with a strong, pungent odour on windows and walls.