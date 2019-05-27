Kieleweke warns Ruto, New IEBC Bill, Boda boda 'rapist' arrested: Your breakfast briefing

Good morning,

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been praised by UN-Habitat for transforming the capital city.

UN-Habitat assistant secretary and deputy executive Victor Kisob said Sonko’s administration is tackling environmental problems in Nairobi.

Speaking ahead of the first session of the UN-Habitat Assembly that will be held from 27 to 31 May at the UN-Habitat headquarters in Nairobi, Kisob said Nairobi is emerging as one of the best cities in Africa in terms of the environment due to the positive changes achieved by Sonko's administration.

