Kisumu bodaboda rider suspected of defiling daughters arrested

A Kisumu man on Friday narrowly escaped death after an irate mob set upon him for allegedly defiling his two daughters.

Chrispine Otieno was frog-marched to the office of the assistant chief of Manyatta A sub-location where he was held to protect him from the angry mob.

The 34-year-old bodaboda rider is alleged to have been defiling his five and 10-year–old daughters in Manyatta estate for more than two months after his wife denied him conjugal rights.

The five-year-old daughter is deaf and dumb.

The children are admitted at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Otieno’s wife was also arrested and taken to the chief’s office. The 24-year-old mother was also roughed up by the mob who accused her of not reporting her husband’s behaviour.

The man and his wife were later taken to Kondele Police station where they are being held.

Kisumu county police commander Benson Maweu said the matter is under investigation.

Maweu said the suspects will be arraigned after investigations are complete.

Kondele ward voluntary children officer Joseph Okello Owuor said curious neighbours alerted him when they witnessed a change in the walking style of the minors.

This prompted him to rescue the minors to the nearest hospital.

Kisumu has been faced with increased cases of children defilement. Seme and Muhoroni sub-counties are the worst hit with some perpetrators being teachers and chiefs.

Last year, a chief in Seme sub-county was found guilty of defiling a 14-year-old in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.