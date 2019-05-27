PSC needs Sh15.6bn to hire 33k civil servants

The Public Service Commission is grappling with a funding crisis in its bid to hire 33,792 employees.

The State Department says it urgently needs Sh15.6 billion to hire 26,792 employees at entry grades of the civil service at Sh12.1 billion and 7,000 to join the Prisons Service at Sh3.5 billion.

Already there are 17,214 vacant slots in the civil service and 4,080 in the Prisons Service.

Some 22,981 civil servants are due for promotion at Sh3.7 billion. A total of 11,761 Prisons Service workers are also due for promotion. This will cost Sh1.2 billion.

The margin is factoring the outcome of the second job evaluation, staff transfers to other departments, retirement, and desertions.

Principal Administrative Secretary at the PSC Mary Kimonye told a group of MPs that the vacancies are a result of an ageing workforce.

Kimonye appealed to the MPs Committee on Administration and National Security chaired by Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange to find them the cash.

The filling of the slots may run into headwinds due to a Sh5.2 billion shortfall in PSC's budget for 2019/20. The employer needs Sh15.2 billion to kick-start key recurrent and development expenses but has been allocated Sh9.9 billion.

MPs teams are expected to present final estimates to the Budget Committee tomorrow.

The Kimani Ichung'wa team will table the reviewed costings on June 4. The budget review session was on Thursday in Parliament.

Data from the National Treasury shows 59,400 of the 500,000 public servants will retire by June 2020. A large number of those who will retire are senior bureaucrats, management and technical cadres.

The government may be forced to retain some staff beyond retirement age because of their unique expertise.