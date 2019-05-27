Inside Syokimau's battle against air pollution

When a thick haze began to envelope Syokimau in early 2016, residents immediately knew they had an unusual neighbour.

In the following weeks, children would wake up at night, sneezing and gasping for air. The thick, dark smoke would particularly appear denser after dusk, residents say.

Over time, many homes reported thick and sticky residue with a strong, pungent odour on windows and walls.

The wet smoke residue smears easily, which has made cleanup more difficult.

John Mutinda, a representative of the Syokimau Residents Association, says the situation has not improved.

“The smoke has made the neighbourhood uninhabitable. Many residents have even sold their property and left the estate,” he says.

Residents have told the National Environment Management Authority that the offending pollution comes from Endmor Steel Millers Limited, a metal smelting company built inside Syokimau in 2013.

This has opened one of the most vicious battles on air quality in Kenya, pitting the factory against its 12,000 neighbours.