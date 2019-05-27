Set no foot in Kiambu without Uhuru, Ruto told

MPs against Deputy President Willam Ruto’s 2022 bid have asked him not to set foot in Kiambu county unless he is accompanied by his boss Uhuru Kenyatta.

The team famed as “Kieleweke” further called for the DP to quit his job if he cannot stop the 2022 presidential election campaigns.

In a statement packed with political undertones, the lawmakers criticized the DP as sneaking in Uhuru’s backyard instead of being bold enough to ask for his boss’ blessings.

"You are not welcome in this county unless you are accompanied by Uhuru,” said former MP George Nyanja.

The former MP asked: “How can someone go to another person’s home without his knowledge?"

He took a swipe at the DP who has been crisscrossing the country for church fundraisers asking him to prove his seriousness to work of God by rebuilding churches that were destroyed during the 2007 post-election violence.

"Kiambaa church was burnt during the post-election violence. People died inside and others were left with permanent scars, let the DP build that if he is honest about his church fundraisers," he said.

Nyanja spoke speaking at Githunguri.

Elsewhere in Nairobi, jubilee politicians led by Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny said Ruto must respect his boss and the Jubilee manifesto.

He said this should include full support of the Big Four agenda meant to improve the lives of millions of Kenyans.

“It is sad that some of those people whom we went into the last elections together with the promise of building the nation and improving the lives of Kenyans are now pushing individual interests,” former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, who accompanied Kutuny, said.

They spoke at the Good Samaritan Mugumoini Kasarani church when they toured Kasarani constituency to view the development projects initiated by the constituency development fund. The Kieleweke team was invited by the area MP Mercy Gakuyu.

“Kenyans cannot access good health, transportation or education because some people have stolen the funds and are now using them to campaign,” Kiambu deputy governor James Nyoro said.

The leaders said the continued politicking by the Tangatanga team was further dividing the nation.

“If he (Ruto) is not ready to serve the nation he should go home. We can’t have divisions in a ruling party when people expect unity and development,” Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny said.

The leaders challenged Ruto to respect the handshake and support its purpose, which is unity and economic growth.