UN praises Sonko for sprucing up city

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been praised by UN-Habitat for transforming the capital city.
UN-Habitat assistant secretary and deputy executive Victor Kisob said Sonko’s administration is tackling environmental problems in Nairobi.
Speaking ahead of the first session of the UN-Habitat Assembly that will be held from 27 to 31 May at the UN-Habitat headquarters in Nairobi, Kisob said Nairobi is emerging as one of the best cities in Africa in terms of environment due to the positive changes achieved by Sonko's administration.
Kisob said Nairobi has great features and the potential to be a great city in Africa in terms of environment and development.
“This is great. Nairobi is doing some nice work, especially the greening along its highways. Nairobi can be a good example when it comes to matters environment and development. Let's work together as a team. We will assist,” he said.
Sonko has welcomed the praises, saying his administration is working round the clock to restore the city’s lost glory as the Green City in the Sun.
"I have received so many accolades globally, especially from UN-Habitat. We are ready for change and ready to compete with other cities. I’m impressed with the work done by our Ng’arisha Jiji team across the city. I’m appealing to my fellow Nairobians to support our initiative by avoiding littering our streets and also by dumping domestic and commercial garbage in designated areas only,” Governor Sonko said.
County Environment chief officer David Makori said the Sonko administration has so far installed over 1,000 dustbins in strategic areas in the Central Business District and other areas.
“We now have plans to install dustbins every 50 meters in the CBD and in other areas within 100 meters. This will help us to maintain a clean city with the cooperation of Nairobians,” Makori said.
The theme of the first session of the UN-Habitat assembly is, “Innovation for Better Quality of Life in Cities and Communities”, with the sub-theme of “Accelerated implementation of the New Urban Agenda towards achievement ofthe Sustainable Development Goals.”
During the first session, the Assembly is expected to establish theExecutive Board of UN-Habitat and elect its members, to review and approvethe UN-Habitat Strategic Plan 2020-2025 and the progress in implementation of New Urban Agenda.
The event will be attended by four heads of state, over 40 ministers and high level representatives from 116 countries and 28 mayors and governors.
The UN-Habitat assembly will be attended by over 3,000 delegates.