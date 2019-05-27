UN praises Sonko for sprucing up city

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been praised by UN-Habitat for transforming the capital city.

UN-Habitat assistant secretary and deputy executive Victor Kisob said Sonko’s administration is tackling environmental problems in Nairobi.

Speaking ahead of the first session of the UN-Habitat Assembly that will be held from 27 to 31 May at the UN-Habitat headquarters in Nairobi, Kisob said Nairobi is emerging as one of the best cities in Africa in terms of environment due to the positive changes achieved by Sonko's administration.

Kisob said Nairobi has great features and the potential to be a great city in Africa in terms of environment and development.

“This is great. Nairobi is doing some nice work, especially the greening along its highways. Nairobi can be a good example when it comes to matters environment and development. Let's work together as a team. We will assist,” he said.

Sonko has welcomed the praises, saying his administration is working round the clock to restore the city’s lost glory as the Green City in the Sun.