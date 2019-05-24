Waititu EACC woes, 'Rapist' killer pastor jailed, Kenya Sevens stare at relegation: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Governors are gasping for breath following a relentless anti-graft crackdown by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission with Kiambu County Chief Ferdinand Waititu being the latest culprit.

Just this week alone, two other governors – Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki and Kitui’s Charity Ngilu – were grilled at Integrity Centre as EACC moves to shed off its old tag as a toothless dog.

