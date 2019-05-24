Waititu EACC woes, 'Rapist' killer pastor jailed, Kenya Sevens stare at relegation: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Governors are gasping for breath following a relentless anti-graft crackdown by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission with Kiambu County Chief Ferdinand Waititu being the latest culprit.
Just this week alone, two other governors – Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki and Kitui’s Charity Ngilu – were grilled at Integrity Centre as EACC moves to shed off its old tag as a toothless dog.
This man Waititu
Popularly referred to as Baba Yao, Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu is not new to controversies and grand contradictions.
The politician who prides himself in speaking his mind on any issue has had a long fight to defend his true identity and education credentials.
Waititu says he studied at Panjab University, India, in the 1980s and his name was Clifford Ndung’u Waititu but his political competitors dispute that.
Ex-PAG pastor found guilty of impregnating, killing girl
A pastor was found guilty of defiling, impregnating and brutally killing a schoolgirl in Kitale.
Charles Nyachwara, formerly of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God, murdered the pregnant 17-year-old Form Four student in July 2011.
Justice Hillary Chemitei said evidence presented before the court proved the pastor killed the minor to protect his image.
It took nine months to repair Dandora dumpsite weighbridge, MCAs told
The Nairobi environment committee wants answers on how the money paid to waste disposal contractors was determined during the nine months the Dandora dumpsite weighbridge was under repair.
Committee members led by Minority whip Peter Imwatok also want to know how officers at the dumpsite measured the amount of garbage brought in.
Kenya Sevens face a moment of truth in final two legs of World Seven Series
Kenya Sevens face a moment of truth in the final two legs of the World Sevens Series, starting tomorrow at the home of English rugby, Twickenham.
Kenya are in a real dogfight to keep their core status for next season. They are on 26 points from eight tournaments with Wales on 25 points and Japan (22 points).
The team that finishes last will get relegated and replaced by World Seven Series qualifiers, Ireland, next season.
Collymore eyes new revenue channels in final leg as Safaricom head
Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore plans to focus on growing the firm’s agribusiness and e-commerce platforms to boost revenue during his last year at the helm of the company.
Safaricom currently has about one million farmers signed onto the platform.
“I want to get that closer to five million farmers by this time next year because that is how you transform the lives of Kenya’s small-scale farmers,” he said.