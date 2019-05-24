It took nine months to repair Dandora dumpsite weighbridge, MCAs told

The Nairobi environment committee wants answers on how the money paid to waste disposal contractors was determined during the nine months the Dandora dumpsite weighbridge was under repair.

Committee members led by Minority whip Peter Imwatok also want to know how officers at the dumpsite measured the amount of garbage brought in.

The weighbridge broke down on August 16, 2018, but normal operations resumed on April 25, 2019, Environment executive Vesca Kangogo said.

Kangogo, who took over the environment docket two months ago, could not explain why the procurement took so long.

"The procedure is that garbage received at the dumpsite should be weighed before being deposited for easier determination of payment. It also determines the exact amount of waste the city generates," she said.

Imwatok said the head of procurement should be summoned to explain why the repair of such an important machine stalled for nine months.

Dandora is the official dumpsite of solid waste in Nairobi.

Members were concerned that garbage contractors had not been paid for four months.

Environment chief officer David Makori said solid waste management contractors are paid on a monthly basis.

"We cannot be able to predict how one can work in a month, but once it has been confirmed they have brought garbage to the site, we proceed in payment based on the invoice which states what amount of waste they have deposited to the dumpsite," Makori said.

He said they did not have funds to pay contractors at the beginning of the year but money has been sourced and they will be paid soon.

"We got the funds. We are in the process of paying the contractors," Makori stated.

The committee questioned why some dumpsite workers do not wear protective gear.

Makori said the county buys gumboots, gloves, caps, overalls and nose masks for the workers annually.

"As a county, we do value the health status of our workers. However, it has also come to our attention that some of the workers have the kits but do not put them on."

Kayole South MCA Fredrick Okeyo said the kits might be uncomfortable to the workers and it is important to establish whether the material used is of quality standard.