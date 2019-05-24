Ex-PAG pastor found guilty of impregnating, killing girl

A pastor was found guilty of defiling, impregating and brutally killing a schoolgirl in Kitale.

Charles Nyachwara, formerly of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God, murdered the pregnant 17-year-old Form Four student in July 2011.

Justice Hillary Chemitei said evidence presented before court proved the pastor killed the minor to protect his image.

“I have heard the litigation by both prosecution and defense sides. What is evident is the fact that the minor suffered a brutal death in your hands. You have a right to appeal," he said.

Nyachwara who was pastoring Yuya PAG Church in Cherangany murdered Scolastica Mbihi, a student at Yuya Secondary School, while she was five months pregnant from a year-old relationship.

She was a Sunday school teacher at the church Nyachwara was heading.

The court heard the girl had confessed to her parents the clergyman had impregnated her.

The matter was reported to the police who arrested and arraigned the pastor at Kitale law courts charged with defilement. He was released on bond.

On the fateful day, the girl was returning home after antenatal clinic at Kitale District Hospital when the two met at Kibomet Africa Inland Church.

They had a talk and as the girl left to board a matatu, the pastor attacked Scholastica and stabbed her several times. Nyachwara then fled to a maize plantation but was arrested by a watchman.

A postmortem report presented in court showed Scholastica was expecting triplets.

Nyachwara underwent a psychiatric test and was pound fit to answer to murder charges.

His relative Zacharia Ongechi deposited a title deed worth Sh1 million for the release of the pastor.

He however failed to appear for his trial on several occasions, prompting then judge Joseph Karanja to summon Ongechi to explain the whereabouts of Nyachwara.

Ongechi told court the pastor had gone into hiding and pleaded for time to trace him.

After over five years, the clergyman was found in Mbale District, Uganda, where he had settled, acquired citizenship and even opened a church.

Nyachwara was planning to wed his Ugandan fiancée when he was accosted by police officers and taken back to court.

He confessed to killing the girl to safeguard his priestly image after his efforts to settle the matter with the family out of court were futile.

“I wish to state that I killed her because his father was not prepared to withdraw a defilement charges laid against me at Kitale law courts,” he stated.

The girl's father Paul Mbihi said he is satisfied with the judgment.

“No amount of justice can bring my daughter back to life. I thank God that finally justice has been served after many years of waiting,” he said.