Why EACC is hunting down governors

Governors are gasping in shock following a relentless anti-graft crackdown by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission with Kiambu county chief Ferdinand Waititu being the latest culprit.

Just this week alone, two other governors – Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njuki and Kitui’s Charity Ngilu – were grilled at Integrity Centre as EACC moves to shed off its old tag as a toothless dog.

EACC detectives have also been probing Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama over possible abuse of office and Taita Taveta’s Granton Samboja for forgery of academic papers.

The Star has established that four other governors are on the radar of detectives and will soon be questioned over multi-million tender irregularities and abuse of office.

Yesterday, EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak said Waitutu was under probe over Sh588 million irregular awards of tenders to companies allegedly associated with the governor and his immediate family.

“Preliminary investigations show that contractors paid monies to senior county officials, their companies or relatives through proxies,” Mbarak said in a statement to newsrooms.

Sources at EACC said the governor’s daughter Monica Njeri who works as a paediatrician at Kenyatta National Hospital was a person of interest because suspicious cash was wired through her accounts.

The allegations against Waititu mirror similar investigations against Migori Governor Okoth Obado.