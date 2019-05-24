Baba Yao, the drama king

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu alias Baba Yao is a clourful politician whose public life is dogged by controversies and sometimes hilarious moments.

He made a name for himself in Nairobi leading throngs of youths to pull down walls around allegedly grabbed public land. TV cameras once caught him, his coattails flying, chasing away and stoning people he said were illegal developers.

He was an Honourable Member of Parliament at the time.

Baba Yao's life story sounds like fiction: he rose from a councillor in the city to deputy mayor, then MP, assistant minister in the Kibaki government, left city politics and became MP in neighbouring Kiambu before he was elected governor.

All this for a man whose true identity and formal education were once the subject of a gripping and prolonged public dispute.

Not eloquent in English or Kiswahili - sometimes making humorous comments that turn him into the butt of endless jokes on social media - it is difficult to fathom the kind of spell Waititu casts on voters wherever he goes. He is popular.

He seems to be more comfortable dressed in hanging shirts, caps and all manner of jackets - and such attires better affirm his comical personality - than suits and ties.

Waititu says he studied at Panjab University, India, in the 1980s and his name was Clifford Ndung’u Waititu. But his political competitors hotly dispute the claim.