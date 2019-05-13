Kinoti's all-out war, CDF wastage, Sukuma Wiki danger: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Two judiciary workers are among eight people who have recorded statements with police following the mysterious murder of a court clerk in Eldoret last week.
David Ouma, a clerk at the High Court in Eldoret, was found murdered metres from his house in Jerusalem estate in the outskirts of the town.
Uasin Gishu county police commander Augustine Nthumbi said detectives will analyse the statements. He said officers from the homicide unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were involved.
We will spare nobody at KRA, says Kinoti
Detectives investigating the tax evasion cartel at Kenya Revenue Authority have shifted their focus to senior managers and commissioners.
The crackdown at Times Tower is meant to plug leakages that have cost the country billions of shillings in tax revenue.
Already 41 suspects ranging from junior staff to mid-level managers and supervisors are due in court this morning after they spent the weekend in police cells.
MPs in last-ditch rush to pass law replacing Kaparo team
Parliament is in a race against time to legislate a bill that will give President Uhuru Kenyatta more say in filling vacancies at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).
The High Court, following a case by activist Okiya Omtatah, held that the recruitment as designed by the existing Act was unconstitutional and defied the principle of separation of powers.
The concern is that it has taken too long — over seven months — to fill the posts since the exit of the team led by former Speaker Francis ole Kaparo.
Audit report reveals wastage of CDF cash
A report by Auditor General Edward Ouko has exposed mismanagement of NG-CDF millions of shillings across the 290 constituencies.
The rot ranges from payment for incomplete work, wasting millions into projects that are later abandoned, intentional disregard of project bill of quantities by contractors to funding suspicious projects that could not be ascertained on the ground.
How mobile cash lenders fleece you using apps
Job Bwire*, a shop owner in Huruma, Nairobi, borrowed Sh5,000 from a popular digital lending app in December 2017 to buy stock after debts and family needs ate into his capital.
He was to repay the loan at 15 per cent interest in 30 days. His business took a beating from the economic slowdown associated with the protracted 2017 presidential elections.
He failed to pay within 30 days and the lender rolled over the loan, which had grown to Sh5,750, for another month at the same interest rate. He was to pay Sh2,362 as interest on the new loan, slightly more than three times the initial interest.
Mercury, lead found in sukuma wiki samples
Before you have your next meal, you may need to ask where the vegetables you have with it are from.
Chances are you got them from your nearest supermarket or from your favourite ‘Mama Mboga’, but do you know you could be exposing yourself to heavy metals that are harmful to your health?
An investigation by the Star has found that you are better off buying sukuma wiki (kales) from your local market than at a supermarket, following intensive testing of samples from various food markets in the city, as well as two major supermarkets.