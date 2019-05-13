Kinoti's all-out war, CDF wastage, Sukuma Wiki danger: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Two judiciary workers are among eight people who have recorded statements with police following the mysterious murder of a court clerk in Eldoret last week.

David Ouma, a clerk at the High Court in Eldoret, was found murdered metres from his house in Jerusalem estate in the outskirts of the town.

Uasin Gishu county police commander Augustine Nthumbi said detectives will analyse the statements. He said officers from the homicide unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were involved.

