Audit report reveals wastage of CDF cash

A report by Auditor General Edward Ouko has exposed mismanagement of NG-CDF millions of shillings across the 290 constituencies.

The rot ranges from payment for incomplete work, wasting millions into projects that are later abandoned, intentional disregard of project bill of quantities by contractors to funding suspicious projects that could not be ascertained on the ground.

Ouko’s findings in Kibra, Soy, Samburu East, Tetu, Kangema, Othaya and Mathare constituencies indicate that nothing has changed and wastage of taxpayers’ money continues unabated.

In Nairobi’s Kibra constituency, Ouko shows that taxpayers might have lost Sh3,285,000 meant for secondary and tertiary bursaries after the constituency failed to disburse cheques to some learning institutions.

In the 2017-18 financial year, Kibra constituency set aside Sh 24.7 million for bursaries to secondary and tertiary schools however cheques amounting to Sh 3.2 million never reached respective learning institutions.

In Mathare constituency, Ouko flagged Sh500,000 irregular payment to a suspicious supplier in financial year 2014-15 pending bills which had no supportive document.

The audit findings also questioned hiring at Mathare NG-CDF, citing a case where the constituency advertised for five vacant positions on January 22, 2018 but there were no records to show how short-listing interviewing were done.

The audit team could also not get appointment letters for the qualified candidates.

“Further examination of the payroll revealed that the constituency had 13 members of staff as of 30 June 2018. These employees were paid salaries totaling Sh2,082,429 which exceeded the budgeted amount of Sh1,694,384 by Sh 386,045,” Ouko says.