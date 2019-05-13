Audit report reveals wastage of CDF cash

• It is business as usual in Kibra, Mathare, Soy, Samburu East, Tetu, Kangema and Othaya constituencies.
• In Kibra, Sh3,285,000 meant for secondary and tertiary bursaries was never disbursed.
A report by Auditor General Edward Ouko has exposed mismanagement of NG-CDF millions of shillings across the 290 constituencies.
The rot ranges from payment for incomplete work, wasting millions into projects that are later abandoned, intentional disregard of project bill of quantities by contractors to funding suspicious projects that could not be ascertained on the ground.
Ouko’s findings in Kibra, Soy, Samburu East, Tetu, Kangema, Othaya and Mathare constituencies indicate that nothing has changed and wastage of taxpayers’ money continues unabated.
In Nairobi’s Kibra constituency, Ouko shows that taxpayers might have lost Sh3,285,000 meant for secondary and tertiary bursaries after the constituency failed to disburse cheques to some learning institutions.
In the 2017-18 financial year, Kibra constituency set aside Sh 24.7 million for bursaries to secondary and tertiary schools however cheques amounting to Sh 3.2 million never reached respective learning institutions.
In Mathare constituency, Ouko flagged Sh500,000 irregular payment to a suspicious supplier in financial year 2014-15 pending bills which had no supportive document.
The audit findings also questioned hiring at Mathare NG-CDF, citing a case where the constituency advertised for five vacant positions on January 22, 2018 but there were no records to show how short-listing interviewing were done.
The audit team could also not get appointment letters for the qualified candidates.
“Further examination of the payroll revealed that the constituency had 13 members of staff as of 30 June 2018. These employees were paid salaries totaling Sh2,082,429 which exceeded the budgeted amount of Sh1,694,384 by Sh 386,045,” Ouko says.
“No explanation or justification was provided for the excess amount paid in respect of compensation of employees.”
Ouko also found that the constituency still pays up to Sh400,000 for office space despite spending Sh 22 million to build a new office block.
The new office, auditors said, were instead being used by police officers.
In Turkana East, the auditor questions construction of a dormitory and laboratory at Wamba Girls Secondary School and Samburu East DCIO office all amounting to Sh4.5 million.
At Wamba school, a total Sh3.8 million has been disbursed since financial year 2016-17 for both the laboratory and dormitory. However physical verification revealed little has been done.
The same was the case with the DCIO’s office where Sh700,000 was paid but the contractor is yet to finish the project.
In Tetu constituency, the NG-CDF disbursed Sh1,000,000 for the renovation of eight classrooms at Nyaithe Primary School but upon inspection, the contractor only renovated walls facing the front side of the school.
At Kiawaithanji Primary School in the same constituency, Sh1,000,000 was given to renovate eight classrooms but only four were done.
The report was tabled by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale on Thursday last week.
Kangema CDF funded Kiambogo police post at Sh5 million but according to findings of physical inspection, the post was poorly done and the roof has started leaking even before use.
In Othaya Constituency, Ouko questions Sh20 million allocated and disbursed to secondary and tertiary colleges saying the CDF committee could not explain how the beneficiaries were identified.