We will spare nobody at KRA, says Kinoti

Detectives investigating the tax evasion cartel at Kenya Revenue Authority have shifted their focus to senior managers and commissioners.

The crackdown at Times Tower is meant to plug leakages that have cost the country billions of shillings in tax revenue.

Already 41 suspects ranging from junior staff to mid-level managers and supervisors are due in court this morning after they spent the weekend in police cells.

Police were yesterday looking for another 40 after the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered their arrest on Friday.

Yesterday the Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti told the Star that they are investigating money laundering and tax evasion.

“Some of those we have arrested have told us who their accomplices are and some of them are top managers at KRA. We will not spare anyone including commissioners if we find evidence,” Kinoti said.