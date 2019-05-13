MPs in last-ditch rush to pass law replacing Kaparo team

Parliament is in a race against time to legislate a bill that will give President Uhuru Kenyatta more say in filling vacancies at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

The High Court, following a case by activist Okiya Omtatah, held that the recruitment as designed by the existing Act, was unconstitutional and defied the principle of separation of powers.

The concern is that it has taken too long — over seven months — to fill the posts since the exit of the team led by former Speaker Francis ole Kaparo.

Other members were Irene N. Wanyoike, (Vice Chairperson), Morris M. Dzoro, Prof. Gitile Joseph Naituli, Dr Joseph Nasongo, Dr Roba D. Sharamo, Adan Abdi Mohammed, and Belinda Ochiel.

The bill by Nominated MP Maina Kamanda — chair of Committee on National Cohesion and Equality, is due for the third reading when the House resumes after recess.

There are fears the absence of commissioners has put the country at the risk of flare-ups, especially with the already heated 2022 politics.

Also of concern is that NCIC chief executive officer Hassan Mohamed’s term is ending in July, causing fears of a possible leadership vacuum at the commission.

The NCIC (Amendment) Bill, 2019, says that a Cabinet Secretary, whose docket handles matters cohesion, shall form a selection panel to recruit 15 persons suitable to be members of the Commission.

The panel shall consist of a nominee from the Office of the President, Public Service Commission, Office of the Attorney General, EACC, National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), and the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).