How safe is your sukuma wiki?

Irrigation is largely unregulated in Kenya. It could be a potential source of contamination from heavy metals, especially in situations where sewage and wastewater are used.

Anne Waihiga, a greengrocer at Githurai market, said she and other traders in the market get their supplies mainly from Murang'a. Joseph Ngunjiri, a trader in Wakulima market, said they receive supplies from Nyeri, Kiambu and Nyahururu in Central Kenya.

Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation director general Dr Eliud Kireger said there are many vegetable farms around Kiambu. They are situated along the rivers and streams in areas bordering Kiambu all the way towards Thika. In the city, urban farmers such as those in Utawala, also supply vegetables to the markets.

“But what happens is that some of these farmers sometimes deliberately puncture the sewer lines. They use the sewage water as fertiliser and yet it has microbes that cause disease,” Dr Kireger said.

“It also has heavy metals because the water from the sewage is combined with chemicals from industrial parks. There are chemicals washed into the drainage system that have paint and affluent from car wash, which has lead. All these are absorbed into the vegetables and we end up eating them.”

He said it is criminal for people to use sewer water for irrigation. “We need to have a traceability system where, if one buys kales or vegetables from a supermarket, they should be able to tell where the product came from,” he said.

"The government should also create a system where the Mama Mboga can trace where she gets her vegetables from and ensure the farm does not use excessive chemicals."

Dr Kireger also pointed out that there are also issues of farmers using agrochemicals known as acaricides (pesticides used to kill mites, ticks and pests).

He said these chemicals are easily absorbed by the vegetables, thus harmful for consumption.

“The main challenge in Nairobi and its environs is that sewerage, consisting of dirty water from car wash and effluent from industries, ends up in the streams that feed into the rivers used for irrigation. All this waste is absorbed by the plants, which end up on our tables,” Dr Kireger said.

From the tests conducted by this newspaper, it appears the leafy kales consumed in Nairobi contain harmful metals that could potentially negate their health benefits.

The samples were bought from the three of the biggest food markets in the city, which supply hundreds of Mama Mbogas, greengrocers and even some of the supermarkets, hotels and restaurants.

These markets are popular for their proximity to major transport hubs and relative affordability. As a result, they have become a preferred source of vegetables for people living in Nairobi and neighbouring towns.

The samples from the markets were bought early in the morning when the markets open for business. The samples were carried with clean, plastic woven bags and taken to the laboratories for testing. The test results were received after 10 working days.

MOST CONSUMED VEGETABLES

A 2015 consumers and retailers’ survey indicated that sukuma wiki is the third-most popular vegetable after tomatoes and onions. Other popular vegetables reportedly were tomatoes, onions, carrots, cabbage, spinach and potatoes.

“The most consumed vegetable by high-end and middle-class consumers in Kenya’s three main cities Nairobi, Nakuru and Mombasa is the tomato, as is evidenced by 82 per cent of the survey respondents. The second is the onions at 69 per cent, followed by sukuma wiki and spinach at 42 per cent,” read the report.

The report also records supermarkets as the most popular channel for the purchase of both food (including vegetables) and non-food items among the high-end and middle-income earners.

According to the report, Kenyans prefer shopping from supermarkets because of “quality products” (84 per cent) and convenience (76 per cent), while 65 per cent of the sampled households prefer petty traders and street vendors because of low prices.

While over 90 per cent of the respondents go to supermarkets to purchase food and non-food items (95 per cent for food and 96 per cent non-food), for vegetables, only 45 per cent go to supermarkets, the report said.

“Other purchase channels to source for vegetables are kiosks (38 per cent), open market (36 per cent) and dukas (30 per cent). Respondents also buy vegetables from street vendors (22 per cent) and petty traders (13 per cent).”

This story was produced in partnership with Code for Africa’s iLAB data journalism programme, with support from Deutsche Welle Akademie.