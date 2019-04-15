TSC faults government, Ruto-Atwoli clash, Counties' reduced funding: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Motorists and households will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy Regulatory Commission yesterday announced increased fuel prices.

The energy regulator announced Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene in Nairobi will increase by Sh5.25, Sh5.52 and Sh2.76 per litre respectively.

The new prices will be in force from April 15 to May 14, 2019.

