TSC faults government, Ruto-Atwoli clash, Counties' reduced funding: Your Breakfast Briefing

Motorists and households will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy Regulatory Commission yesterday announced increased fuel prices.
The energy regulator announced Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene in Nairobi will increase by Sh5.25, Sh5.52 and Sh2.76 per litre respectively.
The new prices will be in force from April 15 to May 14, 2019.
TSC blames State for strikes, low-quality education, failed projects
The Teachers Service Commission has sharply criticised the national government’s education policies, saying they are a cause of the frequent calls for teachers strikes, failed projects, and low-quality education.
In its strategic plan (2019-2023), the teachers' employer says the policy framework has caused low morale among teachers, compromising the quality of education.
Ruto allies slam Atwoli on Ruto's 2022 bid
Allies of Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took a swipe at Central Organisation of Trade Union boss Francis Atwoli for saying the DP will not be on the presidential ballot in 2022.
On Saturday, Atwoli said in Lamu, "I want to tell you one thing, come 2022, Ruto will not be there."("Mimi nataka kuwambia kitu kimoja, jina la William Samoei Ruto haitakuwako.”
Counties' funding reduced by Sh9 billion
Low revenue collection has returned to haunt counties in the wake of a Sh9 billion funding cut.
The situation, as captured in the Division of Revenue Bill 2019, has seen the base allocation of county governments' equitable share reduced to Sh304 billion.
However, counties have some reprieve in a Sh5.04 billion added to the allocation as adjustment based on the fiscal framework, as well as Sh5.76 billion Equalisation Fund.
Brace for scorching sun today, weatherman says
Hot and dry conditions are expected in most parts of the country today, the Meteorological Department has said.
However, rainfall is expected in a few areas in Western and Lake Victoria regions.
A forecast shared with the Star by Kenya Meteorological Department acting director Stella Aura shows strong winds of 25 knots (12.5m/s) and above are expected over Turkana and Marsabit.
Teens, early mums oppose making 16 age of consent
The opinion held by three Court of Appeal judges that a national discourse is needed over appropriate sexual consent age has elicited condemnation from minors and victims of early pregnancies.
Justices Roselyne Nambuye, Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiange on March 22 said a discussion about this topic is long overdue. But children say the discourse may sire a legal regime that is likely to expose children, mostly helpless girls, to sexual abuse.
Cash for Embu dams safe - Governor Wambora