TSC blames State for strikes, low-quality education, failed projects

The Teachers Service Commission has sharply criticised the national government’s education policies, saying they are a cause of the frequent calls for teachers strikes, failed projects and low-quality education.

In its strategic plan (2019-2023), the teachers' employer says the policy framework has caused low morale among teachers, compromising the quality of education.

"The Strategic Plan is a deliberate measure to transform the teaching service while also amplifying the legal and statutory provisions in the execution of its mandate," TSC boss Lydia Nzomo said.

The report cites poor planning, lack of consultation and underfunding when coming up with policies.

The government has been keen on ensuring free primary education, 100 per cent transition to secondary schools and affordable secondary education.

But the TSC says the measures aiming to reform the sector have compromised the quality of education.

The new plan was developed after an audit of the 2014-2019 strategic plan, which found that the education sector was unstable because of low funding, weak laws, political interference, low teachers’ morale, industrial unrest, poor teacher-to-student ratio, and union agitation.

“Of particular concern is a shortage of staff at the county, sub-county and zonal levels. This adversely affects supervision of curriculum implementation and provision of support services to teachers,” the draft plan says.

TSC said it requires Sh11 billion over the next five years to initiate reforms, enhance service delivery and provide a world-class education system.

The commission is calling for more consultations among stakeholders, increased funding and recruitment of more teachers to enhance reforms, more investment in technology, better payment of teachers, enhanced supervision and capacity building.

The TSC also wants a "vibrant innovation platform", realignment of laws to support teachers’ promotion and grading, as well as building a strong structure that supports the high number of students and teachers.

However, the national government says it can only provide Sh3.4 billion to the TSC for specific projects, which the union says it needs in the next five years.

Documents obtained by Star showed that the government this year provided Sh31 million for teacher competency, conduct, and performance and Sh662 million for service delivery reengineering.