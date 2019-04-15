Teens, early mums oppose making 16 age of consent

The opinion held by three Court of Appeal judges that a national discourse is needed over appropriate sexual consent age has elicited condemnation from minors and victims of early pregnancies.

Justices Roselyne Nambuye, Daniel Musinga and Patrick Kiange on March 22 said a discussion about this topic is long overdue.

But children say the discourse may sire a legal regime that is likely to expose children, mostly helpless girls, to sexual abuse.

The judges set aside a 15-year jail term handed to a convict of defilement by a Thika court and set him free. Eliud Wambui had been handed the sentence in 2014 after conviction, and the sentence was upheld by High Court judge Lydia Achonde after he made his first appeal.

He had been found guilty of defiling a girl he had married in 2009, when she was 17 years and five months old. Wambui's wife was a form four student, but the judges said that alone would not rule out a reasonable belief that she would be over 18 years old.

The judges said they think it stands to reason that a person is more likely to be deceived into believing a child is over 18 if the child is in the age bracket of 16 to 18 years old.

“The act does cry out for a serious re-examination in a sober, pragmatic manner. Many other jurisdictions criminalise only sexual conduct with children of a younger age than 16 years. We think it is rather unrealistic to assume that teenagers and maturing adults do not engage in, and often seek sexual activity, with their eyes fully open,” they said, quoting a UK court decision.

“They may not have attained the age of maturity but they may well have reached the age of discretion, and are able to make intelligent and informed decisions about their lives and their bodies. That is the mystery of growing up, which is a process, and not a series of disjointed leaps.”