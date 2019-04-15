Brace for scorching sun today, weatherman says

Hot and dry conditions are expected in most parts of the country today, the Meteorological Department has said.

However, rainfall is expected in a few areas in Western and Lake Victoria regions.

A forecast shared with the Star by Kenya Meteorological Department acting director Stella Aura shows strong winds of 25 knots (12.5m/s) and above are expected over Turkana and Marsabit.

In Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Nairobi, showers were expected over few areas last night.

On Monday afternoon showers are expected over a few areas, the 12-hour forecast shows.

Showers and thunderstorms were expected last night in the counties of Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Siaya, Homabay, Kericho, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia and Narok.

Sunny intervals are expected in the morning before paving way for showers and thunderstorms over a few places in the afternoon.

Turkana and Samburu were expected to be partly cloudy last night.

Sunny intervals are predicted the whole day today.

Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Isiolo were expected to be partly cloudy last night.

In the counties of Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta and Kajiado partly cloudy conditions were expected last night.

Sunny intervals are expected today in the morning and afternoon.

In Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Tana River counties, partly cloudy conditions were expected last night.

There will be showers over few areas today in the morning before paving the way for sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Red Cross says the effects of below average October–December short rains last year continue to be experienced in many parts of the country, with the food security situation continuing to deteriorate.

So far 17 counties are particularly hard hit.

The National Drought Management Authority says over 1.1 million people require urgent food support.

KRCS says the delayed onset of the March-May rain season is worsening the situation, making it difficult for affected communities to recover.

The KRCS has rolled out cash transfers in eight most affected counties with the support of the British Red Cross.

The counties are Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Isiolo, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera and Tana River.

With the support of the Danish Red Cross, the society will roll out a cash transfer programme targeting 1,200 households in Turkana county for three months.

KRCS has appealed for help for 50,000 households in 17 counties up to September.

The society also plans to distribute food where cash transfer is not feasible. Some 10,000 households are targeted.

KRCS will rehabilitate 20 community water facilities and distribute water treatment chemicals to 20,000 households.

Some 25,000 households will be targeted for health and nutrition relief.

A Ministry of Health report shows that at 91,740 children in arid and semi-arid areas are under severe malnutrition.

On Thursday, Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri warned that the current maize stocks can only last for five months.

Kiunjuri said the country has about 21 million bags, most of them still with farmers.