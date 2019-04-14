Worry for motorists as ERC increases fuel prices

Motorists and households will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy Regulatory Commission on Sunday announced increased fuel prices.

The energy regulator announced Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene in Nairobi will increase by Sh5.25, Sh5.52 and Sh2.76 per litre respectively.

The new prices will be in force from April 15 to May 14, 2019.

The ERC said the prices increase have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 9.14 per cent from US$568.55 per tonne in February 2019 to US$620.54 per tonne in March, 2019.

Diesel increased by 11.19 per cent from US$561.64 per tonne to US$624.51 per tonne.