Worry for motorists as ERC increases fuel prices

Motorists and households will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy Regulatory Commission on Sunday announced increased fuel prices.
The energy regulator announced Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene in Nairobi will increase by Sh5.25, Sh5.52 and Sh2.76 per litre respectively.
The new prices will be in force from April 15 to May 14, 2019.
The ERC said the prices increase have been as a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increasing by 9.14 per cent from US$568.55 per tonne in February 2019 to US$620.54 per tonne in March, 2019.
Diesel increased by 11.19 per cent from US$561.64 per tonne to US$624.51 per tonne.
Check out the new pump prices for other major towns across the country. ^AM pic.twitter.com/rgza0dUYsI— Energy Regulator KE (@energy_ke) April 14, 2019
Kerosene also increased by 1.88 per cent from US$650.29 per tonne to 662.55 per tonne.
In Nairobi, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh106.60, Sh102.13 and Sh102.22 respectively.
In Mombasa, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh103.98, Sh99.51 and Sh99.60 respectively.
In Kisumu, the new prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene are now Sh108.55, Sh104.08 and Sh102.22 respectively.
The pump prices are inclusive of 8 per cent VAT in line with the provisions of the Finance Act, 2018.
During last month's review, Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene in Nairobi retailed at Sh101.35, Sh96.61 and Sh99.46 respectively.
