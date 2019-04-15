Ruto allies slam Atwoli on Ruto's 2022 bid

“With or without the amendment of a new Constitution ahead of the next election in the much-publicised call for a referendum, Ruto still stands as the best presidential material to take over from President Kenyatta,” the MP said.

But In Kakamega where the DP was attending a church service, MPs from Western Kenya told off Atwoli.

“How does Atwoli know he will be there in 2022? It’s God who elects leaders and we want to tell him (Atwoli) that Dr Ruto will be Kenya’s fifth president,” Mumias East MP and Majority Whip in the National Assembly Benjamin Washiali said.

“We should pray for people like Atwoli so that they abandon believing in witchcraft and embrace the word of God. Let’s put them in prayer,” Washiali said.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi said Ruto will not be pushed out of Jubilee by his detractors who want to take over control of the party.

He repeated his claim that there may be a wide schemer to kill or harm DP Ruto by those who don’t want him to vie for president.

He called on the DCI to investigate Atwoli's remarks, saying they amount to threatening the DP.

“I thought Atwoli was an elder whom I should not answer but he has proved that his head and big stomach are full of rubbish. He is supposed to be an elder who should not engage in abusing people like Ruto who are the age of his children,” Sudi told a press conference in Eldoret Town.

He said those scheming against the DP within Jubilee should prepare for a titanic battle ahead of 2022.

The second-term Kapseret MP said Atwoli should be investigated over what he claimed to be corruption at the National Social Security Fund where he has been a board member.

“If there is a corruption list in this country then Atwoli’s name cannot be lower than position two. He is so corrupt and benefiting from the sweat and blood of workers in this country,” Sudi said.

He accused Atwoli of being part of the Kieleweke, Stop Ruto team that also includes former Jubilee official David Murathe, a close friend of President Kenyatta.

Sudi said the Kalenjin community had taken Atwoli’s statement seriously and should anything happen to the DP, then Atwoli and his team would have to explain to the community and to Kenyans.

Sudi said Ruto is fighting on many battlefronts but his supporters would ensure he is on the ballot.

“Let those in the other team organise themselves and be ready to face DP Ruto in 2022. We are ready for the contest,” he said.

Sudi said despite minor wrangles, the Jubilee Party remained united and would win in 2022. Sudi said they were also opposed to a referendum on the Constitution because it would be costly and unnecessary when Kenyans are dying of famine.

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale said Atwoli had also told them in 2012 that President Kenyatta and the Deputy President would not be on the ballot in 2013 but was ‘ashamed’ of his deeds when the duo were on the ballot and Kenyans elected them overwhelmingly.

The other leaders who accompanied the DP for a church service at the Salvation Army in Kakamega Town, included Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Governor Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), MPs Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Malulu Injendi (Malava), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Charles Gimose (Hamisi), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and John Waluke (Sirisia).

The legislators urged the Luhya community to support Ruto for the presidency in 2022, saying he is the best candidate to develop the country.

Injendi said the 2022 race would be between those for development led by Ruto and those good in rhetoric led by Raila.

“As the Luhya community, we should support Dr Ruto's leadership in 2022 because his development track record is clear. We should open our eyes and support leaders who are committed to development,” he said.

Lusaka and Waluke said it is time the community learnt from its past mistakes of supporting candidates who ended up in the opposition and instead supported the DP. That way they will be part of the next government, they said.

Barasa said some ODM leaders were using the handshake to undermine the Deputy President.

The DP said he is not ashamed to support Christians to do God’s work and those opposed to his support for churches were believers in enchantment.

“I have discovered that Kenya is made up of two teams-those who believe in God and those who believe in magicians and sorcery. I will not be ashamed to work with Christians and the church on God’s work because if Christ was ashamed, we wouldn’t have the faith that we have and as Christians we must not be ashamed of our faith,” he said.