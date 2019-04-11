Raila-Ruto wars, again, Organ harvesting, KQ-KAA differ on JKIA: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Kenyans are wondering who is telling the truth between Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and former Wajir West by-election ODM candidate Elmi Yusuf.

Tuju holds that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga negotiated for Yusuf to pull out of the race in favour of Jubilee’s Ahmed Kolosh.

But Yusuf on Tuesday said ODM had no role in his decision to step down revealing that he did so after intervention from his clan.

