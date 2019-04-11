Raila-Ruto wars, again, Organ harvesting, KQ-KAA differ on JKIA: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Kenyans are wondering who is telling the truth between Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and former Wajir West by-election ODM candidate Elmi Yusuf.
Tuju holds that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga negotiated for Yusuf to pull out of the race in favour of Jubilee’s Ahmed Kolosh.
But Yusuf on Tuesday said ODM had no role in his decision to step down revealing that he did so after intervention from his clan.
Here are the other stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Today's top stories in the Star.
Raila Ruto in fresh exchange over handshake
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party tore into Deputy President William Ruto branding him a pathological liar, a thief with no remorse and a blackmailer in what is becoming a nasty political duel.
In a fresh war of words, Ruto's spokesman David Mugonyi responded terming the ODM statement as an "incoherent, rabid juvenile rant."
Bill proposes kidneys harvesting upon death
Doctors will harvest kidneys from fresh corpses if legislators pass a proposed law, head of renal unit at KNH John Ngigi said yesterday.
Experts are critiquing the Kenya National Blood Transfusion and Organ Transplantation Bill before it is forwarded to Parliament.
Ivy's kin planned surprise graduation party
Residents of Makongeni Phase 10 Estate in Thika town are mourning Ivy Wangechi, a quiet, respectful and disciplined neighbour who was brutally murdered on Tuesday.
They are yet to come to terms with the death of the final year student at the School Health Sciences at Moi University, Eldoret.
KAA rejects JKIA takeover, KQ defends it
The Kenya Airports Authority has rejected the proposal by Kenya Airways to take over the management of JKIA through a privately initiated investment proposal.
The agency on Wednesday held that much as it wants a better and vibrant airport as KQ argues, the proposal, as structured, puts it at a disadvantaged position.
Former Kenya Re boss fined Sh15.2 million
Former Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Managing Director Johnson Githaka has been ordered to pay Sh15.22 million fine or serve a two-year prison term for embezzling Sh7.2 million.
The Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday found him guilty of misappropriating the money paid by United Insurance Corporation to Kenya Re. Githaka's trial has been ongoing since 2009.
