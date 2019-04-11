ODM to Uhuru: Your deputy is a dragon

For the first time, ODM ruled out any possibility of a political deal with Ruto whom it termed the “country's biggest burden”.

“Even if Ruto was the last human being left standing in this land, Odinga would much rather make a deal with the birds and trees, but not a character like William Ruto,” Orange House said in a statement by Sifuna.

In an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Ruto claimed Raila was always insincere about the handshake with Kenyatta since he started making such overtures to him with clearly ill intentions.

"You know you can see the President has already started to appoint ministers and you know you are being shortchanged here,” Ruto quoted Raila as having told him.

He went on, “So I did not engage him. I told him initially we were running a coalition and now we have a party. The President is the leader of this party and doesn't need to consult me. So I could see where the theme was going and I duly informed the President.”

The DP claimed Raila made the attempts on at least four occasions — on the phone and through emissaries — seeking an engagement after the disputed 2017 twin presidential elections, but his requests were rebuffed.

“I declined to engage the former Prime Minister. In fact, on two occasions, we actually spoke on the phone when he sent some emissary,” Ruto claimed.

“I declined because I did not believe that he [Raila] was doing this in good faith. I was not persuaded that it was in good faith.”

But in his rejoinder, Orange House claimed that it was the DP who was seeking out Raila to help tame "Uhuru and his people".

ODM said Ruto first sent out feelers to Raila through his “foul-mouthed friend Oscar Sudi”, with the message that he (Ruto) was the one in charge of the country and he wanted Raila to work with him.

Raila asked his staff member who was being engaged to stop further contact with Sudi on learning what Ruto was up to, Sifuna claimed.

“This contact was made through a member of staff at Raila’s office in Capitol Hill. Ruto knows the details,” ODM said.