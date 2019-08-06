Kibra, Bomet by-elections, State SGR monopoly, Waititu fights bail terms: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Three days after the cremation of Kibra MP Ken Okoth the fight to succeed him is on.
By last evening seven names had been floated as possible candidates for the seat left vacant by Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer late last month.
His younger brother Imran Okoth has emerged as the front-runner.
Others are Raila’s former aides Eliud Owallo who unsuccessfully challenged Okoth and Ketta Onyango as well as former Sarang’ombe MCA Pius K’Otieno
Blame KRA for high fuel prices, senators told
The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authorityhas blamed the Kenya Revenue Authority for the increase in fuel prices.
Director general Pavel Oimeke said the 5.15 per cent adjustments of excise duty by the taxman led to the increase in prices witnessed last month.
“The adjustment increased the excise duty on super petrol by Sh1.02 per litre while the diesel and Kerosene increased by Sh0.53 per litre respectively,” he said.
Why Dandora waste-to-energy plant could take longer to set up
The much-anticipated Dandora waste-to-energy recycling plant could take longer to be set up.
The county government is still scouting for technology specifically designed for the circular model of waste management proposed by authorities.
Environment county executive Veska Kangogo told the Star that consultations were ongoing with the national government and the Public-Private Partnership Unit on the best way to get an investor to do the project.
Waititu contests ruling barring him from office
Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu has accused magistrate Lawrence Mugambi of abusing his discretion when he barred him from accessing his office.
Waititu through lawyers Tom Ojienda and Nelson Havi told judge Ngenye Macharia that the magistrate went beyond the call of duty in imposing the condition while he issued the bail terms.
Coast leaders protest SGR cargo movement order
Coast MPs and civil society groups are opposed to the order that all imported cargo be moved via the SGR and be cleared at the Nairobi Inland Container Depot.
MPs Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita), Badi Twalib (Jomvu) and Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) vowed to oppose the move through Parliament.
Ireland will speak for Kenya at EU, ease trade — envoy
Even with Brexit, Ireland will voice for Kenya at the negotiating table at the European Union.
The new Irish Ambassador Fionnula Quinlan, in a wide-ranging interview with the Star last Monday, said, “The EPA [Economic Partnership Agreement] issue, for instance, is something we will be keen to see finalised and have Kenya play a bigger role at the global market, being the powerhouse of the East African region."