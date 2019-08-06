Kibra, Bomet by-elections, State SGR monopoly, Waititu fights bail terms: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Three days after the cremation of Kibra MP Ken Okoth the fight to succeed him is on.

By last evening seven names had been floated as possible candidates for the seat left vacant by Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer late last month.

His younger brother Imran Okoth has emerged as the front-runner.

Others are Raila’s former aides Eliud Owallo who unsuccessfully challenged Okoth and Ketta Onyango as well as former Sarang’ombe MCA Pius K’Otieno